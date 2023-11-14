Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Salman Khan's Tiger 3 beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan? Read this

    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    Salman Khan's Tiger 3 entered the 100-crore club in just two days. The movie has set another record and collected 58 crores on the second day, Monday (November 13)

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The much-awaited sensation of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 came to pass this Diwali. With its unprecedented pre-sale bookings, Salman Khan cemented his status as Bollywood's first spy, Tiger. With an astounding opening weekend receipt of 44.50 Cr, the movie became the highest-grossing Diwali opener ever.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With 58 crores collected on Monday, the second day of the film's release—the greatest amount of money ever earned by a Hindi film that day—it was clear that the movie was continuing its successful trajectory.

    article_image3

    Movie stills

    Tiger 3's enormous success served as a testament to Salman Khan's celebrity and his unmatched ability to captivate large audiences—especially around Diwali, when the country is preoccupied with Laxmi puja.

    article_image4

    Movie stills

    Due to the meagre ticket sales for the evening shows, Diwali Pooja Day is regarded as one of the worst days at the box office, and this year's sales are record-breaking. Before this, on the second day, a national holiday and one of the busiest days at the box office, Tiger 3 demonstrated its great worth by earning 101 crores in only two days. 

    article_image5

    Movie stills

    Furthermore, this marks the TIGER Franchise's most significant launch day. This demonstrates Salman Khan's incredible box office appeal since he consistently sets records when paired with the appropriate material.
     

    article_image6

    Movie stills

    Regarding the dubbed version of the movie, it brought in 1.50 crores on Sunday, its first day of release, and continued to grow, earning 1.25 crores on Monday, its second day, for an astounding total of 2.75 crores in Tamil and Telugu.

    article_image7

    Movie stills

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi are in the key roles in the much-awaited Tiger 3. On November 12, 2023, the film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, was shown in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi theatres.

