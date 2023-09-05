Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan spotted in black overcoats in viral video; creates excitement for new collab

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's video in black overcoats hints at a possible reunion project, sparking excitement among fans. Their last collaboration was 17 years ago, leaving fans eagerly speculating about the mystery project, which could be a cameo in "Don 3" or an advertisement--by Amrita Ghosh

In a recently surfaced video online, Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have created a buzz among their fans. The clip captures the two legendary actors, donned in black overcoats, running towards their respective cars with smiles on their faces. This exciting development comes shortly after reports surfaced suggesting that the two former Bollywood "Dons" are set to collaborate on a project after a 17-year hiatus. Although the viral video provides no specific details about the project, it tantalizingly includes the phrase "Coming Soon."

This unexpected footage has left fans eagerly speculating about the possibility of a grand reunion between Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Some fans speculate that their collaboration might involve a cameo appearance in "Don 3," while others suspect it could be an advertisement. The exact nature of their project remains a well-guarded secret.

The excitement surrounding this potential reunion was further fueled by a recent interaction on social media. During an #AskSRK session on a platform known as X (formerly Twitter), a fan had asked Shah Rukh Khan to share a few words about Amitabh Bachchan. In response, the actor expressed his delight, saying, "It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!"

Amitabh Bachchan had also dropped hints about working with Shah Rukh Khan. On an episode of his television show "Kaun Banega Crorepati 13," he mentioned his admiration for Gauri Khan's interior design work. He also shared that while shooting with SRK, he had the opportunity to see the interior of Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van, which left him impressed. The van boasted a TV, sliding sofa, kitchen, and other amenities, all of which were designed by Gauri Khan.

The Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan duo has a remarkable history of collaborating on hit projects in the past, including films like "Mohabbatein," "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," and "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna." Consequently, fans are eagerly awaiting their much-anticipated reunion with bated breath.

In the midst of this excitement, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film "Jawan" is set to hit theaters on September 7. Directed by Atlee, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, with Deepika Padukone making an extended appearance. Fans of both actors can look forward to an exciting blend of their talents on the silver screen.

