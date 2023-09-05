Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scam 2003: Sana Amin Sheikh spills beans about her OTT debut, prep and much more

    In a recent conversational interview with Asianet Newsable, renowned Indian actor Sana Amin Sheikh has opened up on her character Nafeesa, the transition of decades within her character in the series Scam 2003, her big OTT debut and more.

    Scam 2003: Sana Amin Sheikh spills beans about her OTT debut, prep and much more vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    Sana Amin Sheikh is one of the finest television actors today in the tinsel town who needs no further introduction. She has wowed her fans and audiences with nuanced and brilliant performances in shows like Million Dollar Girl, Gustakh Dil and many more. Sana is also a well-known RJ who has interviewed many big A-lister celebrities. She has made her big OTT debut as an actor with Scam 2003, streaming digitally on Sony LIV. In a recent exclusive interview, Sana Amin Sheikh opened up on her experience working in OTT, her OTT debut, prep for her character and more.

    ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: Did Fahadh Faasil demand Rs 8 crore for his role? Here's the truth

    Opening up about her transitional journey as an actor, Sana said, "It has been very smooth. It has always been the other way round. I started off as a child actor. Then, I became an RJ when I was in college. Then I became a full-fledged actor. RJ-ing continued. But the transition and parallel thing has been very smooth. Now, in OTT, this is my debut with maverick filmmaker Hansal Mehta. I am honoured and privileged to have auditioned for this part. Getting to play it was on another level."

    Opening up on her preparation to get under the skin of her character in the series, which is multi-layered, Sana said, "It was both challenging and exciting. For the prep, when I got told about the character, I was told what Nafeesa is, what part she plays in Abdul Telgi's life, and the storyline. It was amazing to listen. We did many reading sessions. When I went on set, it was more free-flowing. I remembered all my lines. When on set, the setting, lights, and ambience were unique. We have had a transition of decades in the series as my character also ages, so my costumes, co-actors reaction, all these things in a nutshell, summed up in my prep."

    Opening up on her experience of Hansal Mehta directing the few intense scenes in the series, she said, "With Hansal sir, I have shot a few intense scenes. He has shot those scenes. The experience was so good. Be it an emotional, light-hearted or intense scene, it was honestly a joy ride. Everything is perfect when working with a genius like Hansal Mehta."

    Opening up about the compelling part of her character, Sana said, "She is not a run-of-the-mill character like somebody who is the lead of the show, and you are just his wife who is there in the series. It is not like that. She brings in lots of layers to her character and a different side to the story of Abdul Karim Telgi, who does scam in the show. But whenever there is a vulnerable side to Telgi, a softer and family side to Abdul Telgi, you will see scenes about the family, i.e. Nafeesa and their daughter. In those moments, you see the humane side of this man who is a mastermind in such a big scam. Yet you will relate to him in these ways."

    Scam 2003 is now streaming all episodes on Sony LIV.

    ALSO READ: 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' tweets Amitabh Bachchan as government likely to consider proposal to rename India

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharat Mata ki Jai,' tweets Amitabh Bachchan as government likely to consider proposal to rename India RBA

    'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' tweets Amitabh Bachchan as government likely to consider proposal to rename India

    Pushpa 2: Does Fahadh Faasil demand Rs 8 crore for his role? Here's the truth RBA

    Pushpa 2: Did Fahadh Faasil demand Rs 8 crore for his role? Here's the truth

    Dileep set to star in crime thriller movie ' Thankamani' based on true events read details rkn

    Dileep  set to star in crime thriller movie ‘Thankamani' based on true events; Check details

    Vicky Kaushal reveals secret about how he fell in love with Katrina Kaif ADC

    Vicky Kaushal reveals secret about how he fell in love with Katrina Kaif

    Family of Malayalam actress Aparna Nair alleges husband's involvement in her tragic demise; Read to know more ATG EAI

    Demise of Malayalam actress Aparna Nair sparks family's accusations against husband

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to make your perfume last longer gcw eai

    7 ways to make your perfume last longer

    Not Team India, it's Team Bharat: Sehwag bats for players to wear 'Bharat' jersey for ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    Not Team India, it's Team Bharat: Sehwag bats for players to wear 'Bharat' jersey for ODI World Cup 2023

    Weight training for fat loss: 7 exercises to fuel your weight loss journey AJR EAI

    Weight training for fat loss: 7 exercises for weight loss journey

    Police apprehend 7 drug peddlers from Odisha in Bengaluru vkp

    Police apprehend 7 drug peddlers from Odisha in Bengaluru

    Teacher's Day: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pens special article vkp

    Teacher’s Day: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pens special article

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon