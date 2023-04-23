Sex Racket Case in Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress held for ‘forcing young models into prostitution’

Bhojpuri actress Suman Kumari was arrested for allegedly forcing models into prostitution. The actress was held on Friday after police conducted a raid at the hotel.

According to an officer, they obtained information about a prostitution ring operating out of the Royal Palm Hotel in Goregaon, where "models were supplied for prostitution." A squad raided the hotel. This happened after actress Aarti Mittal’s recent arrest regarding her involvement in running a sex racket in Mumbai.

‘A Bhojpuri actress Suman Kumari (24) has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly forcing girls (models) into prostitution. Police also rescued three models. Further investigation is being done,’ the Crime Branch said in a statement on Friday. “Kumari would supply models to people. These women who had come to the city to make a career in films had fallen on hard times and needed money to maintain their lifestyle,” an officer added.

Suman Kumari was arrested when authorities searched a hotel in Goregaon on a tip. The 24-year-old actress is accused of pressuring the girls into prostitution for more than Rs 50,000.

Who is Suman Kumari?

Suman Kumari has appeared in films such as 'Laila Majnu' and 'Baap Numbari, and Beta Dus Numbari' in Bhojpuri. According to the officer, she has also appeared in songs in other languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri.

FIR against Suman Kumari:

An FIR has been filed following the provisions of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Officials stated that she will be arrested. Mumbai police are looking for another suspect, a guy who is said to be the conduit between Kumari and the customers.