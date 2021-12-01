  • Facebook
    Sex and the City Reboot: Carrie Bradshaw is back with her girl gang, Charlotte, Miranda minus Samantha Jones

    The trailer of the much-awaited show ‘And Just Like That…’ which is a Sex and the City Reboot, is out; take a look

    First Published Dec 1, 2021, 9:56 PM IST
    Sex and the City fans are all set for a treat as the trailer of 'And Just Like That' is out where we can see Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love for the New York City and her friends Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) remains steady. The trailer centres on Carrie's life with her friends Miranda and Charlotte. Our favourite Samantha Jones, is not a part of the series because Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) relationship got bitter in real life.

    A lot seems to have changed since the original series (Sex and the City) characters are now in their 50s, and they have children who are now in their teens, but as Carrie says it, "after all the years, and all the changes, you're still you." HBO MAX has finally dropped And Just Like That trailer where Carrie's 'Sex And The City' columns appear to have been replaced by podcasts (all thanks to the latest information mode), York's Lilly is all grown up so is baby Rose. 

    One thing is not changed over the years in Carrie's life: her love for shoes and that super expensive closet to die for, and of course, Mr Big. Carrie narrates the trailer, saying: "The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything's possible. The future is unwritten because we're all at different stages of life. And just like that, over all the years, and all the changes, you are still you."

    Also Read: Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker flaunts lehenga by Indian designers Falguni, Shane Peacock (Photos)
     

    In the trailer, we can see Kama Sutra star Sarita Choudhury giving some punching lines on dating apps and more. The film also features, Chicago PD's Nicole Ari Parker, Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez and Karen Pittman from The Morning Show.

    The film also has Chris Noth playing the role of Mr Big, Willie Garson, who passed away on September 21 at the age of 57 due to pancreatic cancer.   And Just Like That, will air on December 9 on Sky Comedy and NOW.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 9:56 PM IST
