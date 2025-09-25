Rakshit Shetty’s viral dialogue on sleep, “Set An Alarm To Sleep,” has captivated fans. The Kannada actor’s advice on sleeping on time resonates widely, inspiring fans to adopt healthier routines and making the video go viral.

Kannada actor-director Rakshit Shetty, popularly known as the Simple Star, has largely stayed away from the limelight after the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A and Side B. Fans have wondered about his absence, speculating about what he has been doing during this quiet period. However, sources reveal that Rakshit Shetty has been immersed in pre-production work for his next big project, Richard Antony, the prequel to his critically acclaimed film Ulidavaru Kandante. The shooting for this highly anticipated movie is expected to begin after Diwali, signalling a major return to the screen for the actor-director.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Viral Dialogue On Sleep Captivates Fans

Recently, a dialogue by Rakshit Shetty has gone viral on social media, striking a chord with viewers. In a reel, he talks about the importance of sleep, and fans say it resonates strongly with their own lives.

He says:

"The doctor was saying, you are not sleeping properly... They say sleep is the best medicine for the body... We all set an alarm to wake up in the morning... but no one sets an alarm to sleep at night. Just as it's important to wake up, it's equally important to sleep on time, boss..."

This dialogue has inspired many fans to reconsider their sleeping habits.

Comments on the video reflect a wide range of reactions:

"It's been ages since I slept properly."

"While worry is on one side, the pain of our own people not understanding us swallows up sleep, hunger, and everything else."

"There is no medicine for the mindset and pain of men..."

"Oh God, when will I find peace..!"

Rakshit Shetty’s Next Movie: Richard Antony

Rakshit Shetty is set to bring the prequel to Ulidavaru Kandante, titled Richard Antony, to the screen. Announced three years ago, this project is now in its final pre-production stages and will enter shooting after Diwali. Hombale Films will produce the movie on a big budget, and it is expected to be a visual and narrative treat for fans.

Following Richard Antony, Rakshit reportedly has other major projects lined up, marking the return of the actor-director who has been away from the public eye for two years. Fans now eagerly await Richard Antony, followed by Punyakoti. The stories promise rich narratives and stunning visuals, further cementing Rakshit Shetty’s reputation as a filmmaker who blends engaging storytelling with cinematic excellence.

Career Highlights

Rakshit Shetty began his Sandalwood journey with Nam Areal Ond Dina and went on to star in several popular films, including Tughlaq, Ulidavaru Kandante, Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Vaastu Prakaara, Ricky, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Kirik Party, Avane Srimannarayana, 777 Charlie, and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A & B. Among these, Ulidavaru Kandante and Avane Srimannarayana were directed by Rakshit himself. While Ulidavaru Kandante became a blockbuster hit, Avane Srimannarayana, despite its high expectations and extensive production, did not achieve the same level of success.

Wishing The Kantara Team Success

Rakshit Shetty expressed his excitement and support for the Kantara Chapter 1 project, hoping the movie receives widespread acclaim from both fans and critics. He also wished that the film continues to set high standards in Sandalwood cinema, inspiring filmmakers and audiences alike.

Scroll to load tweet…