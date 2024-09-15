SIIMA Winners List 2024 for Telugu and Kannada films: Rakshit Shetty, Nani, Mrunal Thakur win big; Check full

SIIMA 2024 Winners: The first day of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 was one to remember! The spectacular celebration in Dubai featured the finest Telugu and Kannada film, with some of the greatest actors taking home top awards.

The first day of the South Indian International Movie prizes, or SIIMA, took place on Saturday evening, with Nani, Rakshit Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, and Keerthy Suresh receiving the night's top prizes. Nani won Best Actor (Telugu) for Dussehra at the Dubai Film Festival this weekend, while Rakshit won in Kannada for Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A. Nani's flicks Dasara and Hi Nanna has won several more prizes.



Both the film's starring females, Keerthy Suresh and Mrunal Thakur, received Best Actress (Telugu) at SIIMA 2024. Meanwhile, Kaatera won Best Film in Kannada, while Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari won Best Film in Telugu. Anand Devarakonda, Vijay's brother, received Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics). Check out the whole winners list:

SIIMA 2024 Winners (Kannada):

Best Film: Kaatera

Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty

Best Actress: Chaithra Achar (Toby)

Best Director: Hemanth Rao (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Nithin Krishnamurthy (Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare)

Best Actor (Critics): Dhananjaya (Gurudev Hoysala)

Best Actress (Critics): Rukmini Vasanth (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Best Debutant Actress: Aradhanaa (Kaatera)

Best Actor in Negative Role: Ramesh Indira (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Best Music Director: V Harikrishna (Kaatera)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Mangli (Kaatera)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Kapil Kapilan (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Excellence in Cinema Award: Shivaraj Kumar

SIIMA 2024 Winners (Telugu):

Best Actor: Nani (Dasara)

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)

Best Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara)

Best Actor (Critics): Anand Deverakonda (Baby)

Best Actress (Critics): Mrinal Thakur (Hi Nanna)

Best Movie: Bhagwant Kesari

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Dixit Shetty (Dasara)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Baby Khiara Khan (Hi Nanna)

Best Debut Actor: Sangeet Shobhan (Mad)

Best Debut Actress: Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)

Best Comedian: Vishnu (Mad)

Best Music Director: Abdul Wahab (Hi Nanna, Khushi)

Best Cinematography: Bhuvana Gowda (Salar)

Best Background Singer: Ram Miryala (Uru Palletooru-Balagam)

Best Debut Director: Souryuv (Hi Dad)

Best Debut Producer: Vaira Entertainments (Hi Dad)

Best Director (Critics): Sai Rajesh

Congratulations to all of the winners thus far.

