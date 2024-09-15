Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SIIMA Winners List 2024 for Telugu and Kannada films: Rakshit Shetty, Nani, Mrunal Thakur win big; Check full

    SIIMA 2024 Winners: The first day of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 was one to remember! The spectacular celebration in Dubai featured the finest Telugu and Kannada film, with some of the greatest actors taking home top awards.  

    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    The first day of the South Indian International Movie prizes, or SIIMA, took place on Saturday evening, with Nani, Rakshit Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, and Keerthy Suresh receiving the night's top prizes. Nani won Best Actor (Telugu) for Dussehra at the Dubai Film Festival this weekend, while Rakshit won in Kannada for Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A. Nani's flicks Dasara and Hi Nanna has won several more prizes.

    Both the film's starring females, Keerthy Suresh and Mrunal Thakur, received Best Actress (Telugu) at SIIMA 2024. Meanwhile, Kaatera won Best Film in Kannada, while Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari won Best Film in Telugu. Anand Devarakonda, Vijay's brother, received Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics). Check out the whole winners list:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    SIIMA 2024 Winners (Kannada):
    Best Film: Kaatera
    Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty
    Best Actress: Chaithra Achar (Toby)
    Best Director: Hemanth Rao (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
    Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Nithin Krishnamurthy (Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare)
    Best Actor (Critics): Dhananjaya (Gurudev Hoysala)
    Best Actress (Critics): Rukmini Vasanth (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
    Best Debutant Actress: Aradhanaa (Kaatera)
    Best Actor in Negative Role: Ramesh Indira (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
    Best Music Director: V Harikrishna (Kaatera)
    Best Playback Singer (Female): Mangli (Kaatera)
    Best Playback Singer (Male): Kapil Kapilan (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
    Excellence in Cinema Award: Shivaraj Kumar

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    SIIMA 2024 Winners (Telugu):
    Best Actor: Nani (Dasara)
    Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)
    Best Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara)
    Best Actor (Critics): Anand Deverakonda (Baby)
    Best Actress (Critics): Mrinal Thakur (Hi Nanna)
    Best Movie: Bhagwant Kesari
    Best Actor in Supporting Role: Dixit Shetty (Dasara)
    Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Baby Khiara Khan (Hi Nanna)
    Best Debut Actor: Sangeet Shobhan (Mad)
    Best Debut Actress: Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)
    Best Comedian: Vishnu (Mad)
    Best Music Director: Abdul Wahab (Hi Nanna, Khushi)
    Best Cinematography: Bhuvana Gowda (Salar)
    Best Background Singer: Ram Miryala (Uru Palletooru-Balagam)
    Best Debut Director: Souryuv (Hi Dad)
    Best Debut Producer: Vaira Entertainments (Hi Dad)
    Best Director (Critics): Sai Rajesh

    Congratulations to all of the winners thus far. 

    Aishwarya Rai SPOTTED without wedding ring anymore? Actress refuels divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

    Diljit Dosanjh earned Rs 234 crore revenue from his US concert, tickets were sold for Rs 54 lakh

    Vijay makes history with jaw-dropping paycheck for ‘Thalapathy 69’—highest ever in Indian cinema!, Read more

    The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Alia Bhatt, Rohit Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and more! See guest list

    SHOCKING! Minister’s daughter fakes as maid, lives with Govinda for 20 days

    Kerala: 3 Kottayam women die after being struck by train at Kanhangad station

    Aishwarya Rai SPOTTED without wedding ring anymore? Actress refuels divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

    'May there be peace, prosperity and wellness...' PM Modi extends Onam greetings to Kerala

    'Disgusting': Woman finds human tooth in mooncake purchased at Sam's Club in China, probe underway (WATCH)

    Typhoon Yagi devastates Southeast Asia: 110 killed in Myanmar, death toll crosses 350 in the region (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

