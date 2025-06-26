Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor turned heads at the Serpentine Summer Party 2025, posing with Cate Blanchett at the exclusive London event celebrating art and fashion.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor also attended the Serpentine Summer Party, co-hosted by Academy Award Winner Cate Blanchett which is an invitation-only fundraiser designed to bring together leading individuals and supporters of the institution from the worlds of art, fashion, business and technology.

A picture from the event went viral in which Isha, who is Non-Executive Director, RIL, and Sonam can be seen posing with Cate Blanchett.

Isha, who is the chair of the Inaugural Serpentine Host Committee, looked gorgeous in a Valentino dress that she paired with diamond drop earrings and silver heels. She opted for minimal makeup. On the other hand, Sonam was seen donning a Kimono jacket from the Dior Fall 2025 collection, embracing cultures through the world with her fashion.



The event was held at the Serpentine South Gallery in London, England.

In May, Isha made a remarkable presence at Met Gala 2025. She walked the iconic Met Gala carpet in designer Anamika Khanna's creation. Dressed in a white geometric corset, black tailored pants and a white cape, Isha served looks with her Met Gala appearance.

Anamika drew inspiration from Black dandy style and gave a more appealing touch to her design with semi-precious stones and traditional pearl work. For the glam, Isha opted for dewy makeup and tied her hair in a long braid.

Isha Ambani is a Met Gala regular. In 2024, she relied on ace designer Rahul Mishra to create a floral sari gown for her.Her look "embraced sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul's past collections. Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots. Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth." (ANI)

