Offset smartly evades questions on reports of 'drama' with wife Cardi B

Offset shared a teaser for his new single where he dodged the question about the ‘drama’ with his wife, Cardi B, who is seemingly upset with him. Read to find out. For those unaware, Offset and Cardi B are in the news for the past few weeks wherein former has accused his wife of cheating on him.

Offset is proficient at capturing the interest of his audience. The rapper from Migos posted a video on Instagram on Monday to promote his upcoming single, which is due this Friday. Jamie Lee Curtis portrayed CNN host Sonya Friedman in the promotional video of the much-awaited song, which also features other celebrities. In the video, Offset also addressed the drama with his upset wife, Cardi B. Offset and Cardi B are currently in the news as the rapper placed allegations that his wife has cheated on him and Cardi B gave it back to him and the duo had a war of words with each other on social media.

ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha spills beans on life after engagement with Parineeti Chopra; Here's what he said

The entertaining teaser features Offset, 31, copying James Brown's strange CNN interview from 1988 and using the moment to address rumours and rampant ongoing claims of drama between him and his wife, Cardi B.

Another entertaining element in the teaser is an appearance by Jamie Lee Curtis, who interviews Offset while assuming the persona of CNN host Sonya Friedman.

"Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B," Jamie Lee Curtis says. Offset replies with an elusive "Haaaaaa," evading a natural response. Jamie Lee Curtis probes, "OK, so you are not going to f---ing answer my question, are you?" In response, Offset replied, "There are no issues," to which the Halloween Ends actress adds, "She seems... upset, Offset." According to the Code rapper, "I am out on love."

Offset then responds to Jamie Lee Curtis incoherently before evading. He says, "Let us talk about some music," and the date July 28 flashes on the screen. "Y'all prepared for some fresh tunes? ...JEALOUSY!" Offset captioned the video he shared on his Instagram.

Offset erupted the controversy by writing in an Instagram Story that has got removed, "My wife f---ed an N---- on me, gang, yall n---- know how I come." Cardi B replied by singing the opening stanza of Keyshia Cole's I Should Have Cheated in the Twitter conversation and a verbal war of words ensued.

ALSO READ: Kevin Spacey relieved from charges in London sex offence case; Know details