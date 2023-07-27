Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kevin Spacey relieved from charges in London sex offence case; Know details

    Actor Kevin Spacey broke down in tears after a jury in a London court found him not guilty on Wednesday of carrying out multiple sexual assaults on four men. The actor became emotional and cried after getting absolved from all charges.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 8:54 AM IST

    Actor Kevin Spacey broke down in tears after a jury in a London court found him not guilty on Wednesday of carrying out multiple sexual assaults on four men. After more than 12 hours of deliberation, the jury acquitted the Oscar-winning U.S. actor of nine charges, which got accused of committing between 2004 and 2013 when he was working at the Old Vic theatre in London. The actor who got indicted with nine charges of sexual assault and rape between 2004 and 2013 finally got proven innocent and not guilty by the court for carrying out sexual assaults on four men.

    Spacey, who turned 64 on Wednesday, began to cry and mouthed thank you to the nine men and three woman jurors, before wiping away tears with a tissue. After he got released from the dock, he shook hands with his lawyers before leaving the courtroom via a side door.

    During the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, prosecutors described the actor as a sexual bully who had aggressively groped three men and performed oral sex on the fourth as he had passed out in the London apartment of the Hollywood star.

    When he gave evidence, the film star, who was under trial with his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, said the case against him was weak and that the incidents, if they had occurred, were consensual. He said he was promiscuous, a big flirt, who had "casual, indiscriminate sexual encounters".

    While he might have made a clumsy pass at one of the men, he said he had never assaulted anyone and suggested that the accusers had come forward to make money. Spacey told the court three of the four complainants had brought civil lawsuits against him, saying one had contacted him seeking payment of more than 450,000 pounds ($577,400).

