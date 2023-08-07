Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Deol Vs Akshay Kumar: Gadar 2 to clash with OMG 2; who will win the box office war? Read this

    Sunny Deol 's Gadar 2 to face tough competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2. Both films are set to release on August 11.

    Sunny Deol Vs Akshay Kumar: Gadar 2 to clash with OMG 2; who will win the box office war? Read this RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    OMG 2 has reacted better than any of Akshay Kumar's post-pandemic films. The film had an average start in advance booking at national multiplex chains such as PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis as of Sunday morning at 7 a.m. According to reports, around 7,700 tickets have been sold thus far. It intends to maintain its robust booking rate in the coming days to get off to a good start.

    The goal is to sell 50,000 to 60,000 seats in three chains by Thursday night, which would be an Akshay Kumar post-pandemic record. Positive word-of-mouth is critical for its success, especially since Gadar 2 and adult certification limit its reach.

    Also Read: CUTE photos alert! Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie photos wearing cute kurta-pyjama

    However, early bookings for Gadar 2 began earlier this week, and the reaction has been overwhelming, according to the same portal. The film sold around 45,000 tickets for the opening day across the three national chains on Sunday at 11 a.m. The film is on track to surpass the 50,000-ticket mark swiftly and to complete its final advance booking with over 200,000 ticket sales by Thursday night. Gadar 2 has been announced to have the second-highest opening of the year behind Pathaan, and given its small budget, it has the potential to be a smash.

    Also Read: Rabindranath Tagore's Death Anniversary: 7 timeless quotes that inspire generations

    Gadar 2 is a long-awaited sequel that reunites Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel after 22 years. It is expected to be a blockbuster, similar to its predecessor. However, it will have stiff competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2, which is due to open on August 11. Sunny Deol stated in an interview with ETimes that comparing good films is useless.

    "I don't understand why people compare," he had stated. Gadar lacked comprehension; they assumed it was a masala film, 'yeh purani type ki image hai, purane type ke gaane hai.' People, on the other hand, believed Lagaan was classic, and so forth. Gadar has been thoroughly demolished by the so-called film critics. It went on to become a popular film, and the audience adored it."


     

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans witness shocking double eviction of Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans witness shocking double eviction of Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev

    CUTE photos alert! Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie photos wearing cute kurta-pyjama RBA

    CUTE photos alert! Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie photos wearing cute kurta-pyjama

    Here how Sunny Deol reacts to his father Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani...' RBA

    Here's how Sunny Deol reacts to his father Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani...'

    The Elephant Whisperers: Did Bomman, Bellie send legal notice asking for Rs 2 cr from director? Read this RBA

    The Elephant Whisperers: Did Bomman, Bellie send legal notice asking for Rs 2 cr from director? Read this

    Deepika Padukone on ' Friendship Day' wishes Ranveer Singh in style; read what she shares RBA

    Deepika Padukone on ' Friendship Day' wishes Ranveer Singh in style; read what she shares

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-730 Aug 7 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes today HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-730 Aug 7 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes for today HERE

    Cricket Ind vs WI 2023: West Indies emerge victorious in an exhilarating 2nd T20I battle osf

    Ind vs WI 2023: West Indies emerge victorious in an exhilarating 2nd T20I battle

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans witness shocking double eviction of Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans witness shocking double eviction of Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev

    Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch district, 1 terrorist gunned down AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch district, 1 terrorist gunned down

    From eliminating roadside parking to road planning: Solution to Bengaluru's Rs 19,725 crore traffic problem

    From eliminating roadside parking to road planning: Solution to Bengaluru's Rs 19,725 crore traffic problem

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon