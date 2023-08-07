Sunny Deol Vs Akshay Kumar: Gadar 2 to clash with OMG 2; who will win the box office war? Read this

Sunny Deol 's Gadar 2 to face tough competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2. Both films are set to release on August 11.

OMG 2 has reacted better than any of Akshay Kumar's post-pandemic films. The film had an average start in advance booking at national multiplex chains such as PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis as of Sunday morning at 7 a.m. According to reports, around 7,700 tickets have been sold thus far. It intends to maintain its robust booking rate in the coming days to get off to a good start.

The goal is to sell 50,000 to 60,000 seats in three chains by Thursday night, which would be an Akshay Kumar post-pandemic record. Positive word-of-mouth is critical for its success, especially since Gadar 2 and adult certification limit its reach.

Also Read: CUTE photos alert! Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie photos wearing cute kurta-pyjama

However, early bookings for Gadar 2 began earlier this week, and the reaction has been overwhelming, according to the same portal. The film sold around 45,000 tickets for the opening day across the three national chains on Sunday at 11 a.m. The film is on track to surpass the 50,000-ticket mark swiftly and to complete its final advance booking with over 200,000 ticket sales by Thursday night. Gadar 2 has been announced to have the second-highest opening of the year behind Pathaan, and given its small budget, it has the potential to be a smash.

Also Read: Rabindranath Tagore's Death Anniversary: 7 timeless quotes that inspire generations

Gadar 2 is a long-awaited sequel that reunites Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel after 22 years. It is expected to be a blockbuster, similar to its predecessor. However, it will have stiff competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2, which is due to open on August 11. Sunny Deol stated in an interview with ETimes that comparing good films is useless.

"I don't understand why people compare," he had stated. Gadar lacked comprehension; they assumed it was a masala film, 'yeh purani type ki image hai, purane type ke gaane hai.' People, on the other hand, believed Lagaan was classic, and so forth. Gadar has been thoroughly demolished by the so-called film critics. It went on to become a popular film, and the audience adored it."



