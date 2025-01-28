Selena Gomez breaks down over Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in a video, later deletes it (WATCH)

During President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, Selena Gomez posted an emotional video on Instagram, showing empathy for affected families.

First Published Jan 28, 2025, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

Singer-actress Selena Gomez broke down on social media on Monday night when US President Donald Trump stated that all illegal immigrants would be deported. Gomez cried uncontrollably, saying that all of her people were being assaulted and she felt helpless. However, she later removed the video. 

The 32-year-old singer posted the clip on January 27 and later deleted it. Selena’s Instagram clip included the caption “I’m sorry " and a Mexican flag emoji.

"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise," she said while visibly sobbing. Hours after posting the video, the Emilia Perez actor deleted it and shared another message on her Instagram Story, writing, "Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people (sic)."

The singer-actor has always advocated for immigrant rights. In 2019, she founded the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented, highlighting the difficulties undocumented families encountered in the United States.

Gomez's video followed a countrywide raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which arrested 956 people in recent days. It was the largest operation since Trump arrived in office on January 20th. According to a BBC story citing ICE officials, the arrests were 286 on Saturday, 593 on Friday, and 538 on Thursday.

Despite the rise, figures from the Migration Policy Institute, which the BBC also published, show that former President Joe Biden supervised 1.5 million deportations throughout his first term.

Meanwhile, on January 27, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the country had received over 4,000 migrants from the United States, the majority of whom were Mexican. President Trump, who took office on January 20, pledged to deport large numbers of illegal immigrants.

