Selena Gomez rings in New Year, says 'I love You' to beau Benny Blanco [PHOTOS]

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are starting 2025 with love and joy, sharing glimpses of their New Year’s Eve celebrations on Instagram. Weeks after their engagement, the couple delighted fans with cozy moments

Singer and actress Selena Gomez, 32, and music producer Benny Blanco, 36, are stepping into 2025 with love and celebration. The Only Murders in the Building star marked New Year’s Eve with a collection of videos and photos shared on Instagram, just weeks after their engagement was announced.

Gomez began the slideshow with a photo of a paper plate bearing the message “I love you,” written in ink over a layer of beans, as reported by People magazine. The series also included a cozy selfie with Blanco, a glamorous shot from a couple’s night out where Blanco was seen kissing Gomez’s hand, and a candid moment of the two posing at a T.J. Maxx store while looking at a security footage monitor.

A video in the gallery appeared to capture the couple sharing a kiss during the same evening. Gomez also shared a delightful photo of herself with her younger sister, enjoying Serendipity 3’s iconic frozen hot chocolate in New York City. The post concluded with a mirror selfie showcasing Gomez’s sparkling engagement ring. In her caption, Gomez expressed her joy, wishing her followers a happy New Year.

In the days leading up to the New Year, the couple celebrated their first Christmas as an engaged pair at a Hanukkah party hosted by composer Benj Pasek. The intimate gathering saw the duo enjoying each other’s company in a star-studded apartment setting.

Gomez and Blanco began dating in June 2023 but kept their relationship private until December of the same year. Their public debut as a couple was made in January 2024 at the Emmy Awards.

According to an insider who spoke in April 2024, the relationship was described as deeply serious and loving. The source revealed that the couple was navigating long-distance challenges as Gomez fulfilled her work commitments in New York but remained committed to each other.

