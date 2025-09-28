Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have emerged as one of Hollywood’s most influential and financially powerful couples in 2025. Their combined net worth, fueled by music, acting, and entrepreneurial ventures, showcases their remarkable success.

Selena Gomez: The Billion-Dollar Empire Builder

Almost entirely attributing to her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez's meteoric financial rise can be channeled almost worth to about $2 billion in 2025. This put her wealth at over $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg. Besides these entrepreneurial activities, Gomez continues to churn out successful music while keeping busy acting, as she remains one of the best-known names in the industry.

Benny Blanco: A $50 Million Fortune

Benny Blanco is a music producer and songwriter of global fame whose estimated net worth is $50 million. The bulk of his earnings come from producing songs for cutout artists such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber, and he has also become a real-estate investor, pocketing properties in Los Angeles and New York, among his several other accrued fortunes.

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Wealth

The two together have a net worth that exceeds $1.35 billion. Their marriage instance is synonymous with attaching a personal emotion as well as marking a further strong business collaboration, with both contributing significantly to this success in dollars.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recent marriage in Santa Barbara, California, was a testimony to their long-lasting union that was attended by close family and friends. As their professional entries continue in love as well, the heavy-weight couple's fortune will weigh more, coupled with celebrity status, in the entertainment industry.