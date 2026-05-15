Amazon MGM Studios has officially begun auditioning actors for the next James Bond. Acclaimed casting director Nina Gold, known for 'Game of Thrones', is leading the search to find a successor for Daniel Craig for the 26th Bond film.

The search for the next James Bond is officially underway. Amazon MGM Studios has started auditioning actors to play the iconic British spy, with acclaimed casting director Nina Gold joining the process to help find Daniel Craig's successor.

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Confirming the development, Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement, "The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios (@amazonmgmstudios)

Acclaimed Casting Director Joins the Search

According to sources familiar with the production, auditions for the role of Ian Fleming's super-spy began in recent weeks. Gold, known for her work on major global franchises, has been enlisted to identify the actor who can bring both "suaveness and danger" to the role of 007, as per Variety.

Gold did not respond to requests for comment, but her involvement was confirmed by a source with knowledge of the production, according to Variety.

The veteran casting director is best known for her work on HBO's 'Game of Thrones,' where she helped build the expansive world of Westeros. Her credits also include Netflix's 'The Crown' and several films in the 'Star Wars' franchise, including 'The Force Awakens,' in which she cast Daisy Ridley as Rey. Her filmography further includes 'Les Miserables,' 'The Martian' and 'Conclave.' In 2025, Gold received an Oscar nomination for 'Hamnet' during the first year the Academy Awards introduced a category for casting.

The Bond franchise has historically relied on influential casting directors to shape the future of the series. Debbie McWilliams cast several Bond films including 'The Living Daylights,' 'Goldeneye' and 'Casino Royale,' helping select actors such as Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan and Timothy Dalton. Sean Connery, Roger Moore and George Lazenby are among the other actors who previously portrayed the legendary spy.

World-Class Filmmaking Team at the Helm

The upcoming 26th James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, best known for the 'Dune' films, 'Arrival' and 'Sicario.' The film is being produced by Amy Pascal of the 'Spider-Man' franchise and David Heyman, who produced the 'Harry Potter' series. 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, while Tanya Lapointe is attached as executive producer.

Studio Vows 'Care and Deep Respect' for Bond Legacy

Speculation around the next Bond actor has intensified in recent months, with names such as Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner and Aaron Taylor-Johnson frequently linked to the role. However, the studio has not confirmed any contenders.

Last month at CinemaCon, Amazon MGM Studios head of film Courtenay Valenti addressed the future of the franchise and the studio's approach to casting the next Bond. "We're taking the time to do this with care and deep respect," Valenti said, adding, "It is the dream of a lifetime for all of us to bring audiences this next chapter, and it's a responsibility we don't take lightly," as quoted by Variety.

She added, "What I can tell you is this: When you pair one of the most beloved franchises in history with a world-class film-making team, including the brilliant director Denis Villeneuve, extraordinary producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, executive producer Tanya Lapointe and screenwriter Steven Knight, you're setting the stage for something that's truly worthy of the Bond legacy. That film is coming, and when the time is right, we'll have much more to share." (ANI)