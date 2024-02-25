Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' takes home three awards, winners full list here

'Oppenheimer' received the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, the highest honor in film. On television, 'Succession' and 'The Bear' were the biggest winners.

Hollywood stars highlighted their peers' best work from the previous year. The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards broadcast live on Netflix on Saturday, with prizes given to the best individual and cast performances in film and television, as determined by fellow actors. Barbra Streisand also accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award, which was presented to her by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.

Screen Actors Guild Awards winners full list- Movies

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'American Fiction'

'Barbie'

'The Color Purple'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer' - Winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, 'Maestro'

Colman Domingo, 'Rustin'

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, 'American Fiction'

Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer'- Winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Annette Bening, 'Nyad'

Carey Mulligan, 'Maestro'

Margot Robbie, 'Barbie'

Emma Stone, 'Poor Things'

Lily Gladstone, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'- Winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, 'American Fiction'

Willem Dafoe, 'Poor Things'

Robert De Niro, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Ryan Gosling, 'Barbie'

Robert Downey Jr., 'Oppenheimer' - Winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks, 'The Color Purple'

Penélope Cruz, 'Ferrari'

Jodie Foster, 'Nyad'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 'The Holdovers' - Winner

Screen Actors Guild Awards winners full list- Television

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

'The Crown'

'The Gilded Age'

'The Last of Us'

'The Morning Show'

'Succession' - Winner

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear - Winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef - Winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef - Winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - Winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - Winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - Winner