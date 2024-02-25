Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' takes home three awards, winners full list here

    'Oppenheimer' received the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, the highest honor in film. On television, 'Succession' and 'The Bear' were the biggest winners.

    Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' takes home three awards, winners full list here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

    Hollywood stars highlighted their peers' best work from the previous year. The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards broadcast live on Netflix on Saturday, with prizes given to the best individual and cast performances in film and television, as determined by fellow actors. Barbra Streisand also accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award, which was presented to her by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.

    Screen Actors Guild Awards winners full list- Movies

    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

    'American Fiction'
    'Barbie'
    'The Color Purple'
    'Killers of the Flower Moon'
    'Oppenheimer' - Winner

    Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

    Bradley Cooper, 'Maestro'
    Colman Domingo, 'Rustin'
    Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
    Jeffrey Wright, 'American Fiction'
    Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer'- Winner

    Also read: 'Turbo': Mammootty starrer drama's second poster unveiled; Read on

    Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

    Annette Bening, 'Nyad'
    Carey Mulligan, 'Maestro'
    Margot Robbie, 'Barbie'
    Emma Stone, 'Poor Things'
    Lily Gladstone, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'- Winner

    Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

    Sterling K. Brown, 'American Fiction'
    Willem Dafoe, 'Poor Things'
    Robert De Niro, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
    Ryan Gosling, 'Barbie'
    Robert Downey Jr., 'Oppenheimer' - Winner

    Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

    Emily Blunt, 'Oppenheimer'
    Danielle Brooks, 'The Color Purple'
    Penélope Cruz, 'Ferrari'
    Jodie Foster, 'Nyad'
    Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 'The Holdovers' - Winner

    Screen Actors Guild Awards winners full list- Television

    Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

    'The Crown'
    'The Gilded Age'
    'The Last of Us'
    'The Morning Show'
    'Succession' - Winner

    Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

    Abbott Elementary
    Barry
    Only Murders in the Building
    Ted Lasso
    The Bear - Winner

    Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

    Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
    Jon Hamm, Fargo
    David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
    Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
    Steven Yeun, Beef - Winner

    Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

    Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
    Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
    Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
    Bel Powley, A Small Light
    Ali Wong, Beef - Winner

    Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

    Brian Cox, Succession
    Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
    Kieran Culkin, Succession
    Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
    Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - Winner

    Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

    Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
    Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
    Keri Russell, The Diplomat
    Sarah Snook, Succession
    Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Winner

    Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

    Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
    Bill Hader, Barry
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
    Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
    Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - Winner

    Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

    Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
    Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
    Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - Winner

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turbo Mammootty starrer drama's second poster unveiled; Read on NIR

    'Turbo': Mammootty starrer drama's second poster unveiled; Read on

    Kartik Aaryan enjoys cheat day at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, Nagarjuna; floats food blogger idea (WATCH) vkp

    Kartik Aaryan enjoys cheat day at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, Nagarjuna; floats food blogger idea (WATCH)

    Made so many mistakes in...,' Aamir Khan opens up on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure; Read on ATG

    'Made so many mistakes in...,' Aamir Khan opens up on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure; Read on

    Director Rajkumar Periasamy shares insights into Sai Pallavi's role in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran; Read on

    Director Rajkumar Periasamy shares insights into Sai Pallavi's role in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran; Read on

    Poacher Alia Bhatt celebrates crime-drama topping Indian charts with cat Edward; Read ATG

    'Poacher': Alia Bhatt celebrates crime-drama topping Indian charts with cat Edward; Read

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 15-year-old girl goes missing from Pathanamthitta; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: 15-year-old girl who went missing from Pathanamthitta found; probe begins

    Kerala: Millions of devotees to offer Attukal Pongala today rkn

    Kerala: Millions of devotees to offer Attukal Pongala today

    Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 7 best films of the actor ATG

    Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 7 best films of the actor

    Numerology Prediction for February 25 2024 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 25, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    NCB on the lookout for a Tamil film producer, who is mastermind of drug trafficking network

    NCB on the lookout for a Tamil film producer, who is mastermind of over Rs 2000 crore drug trafficking network

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon