'Turbo': Mammootty starrer drama's second poster unveiled; Read on

The makers have unveiled the thrilling second look poster for Mammootty's upcoming film Turbo and it's brimming with excitement

The anticipation surrounding Mammootty's upcoming film Turbo, reaches new heights with the release of its second look poster, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Mammootty, renowned for his knack for choosing unique scripts, continues his winning streak with Turbo. Following the massy first look poster that garnered widespread excitement, the unveiling of the second look poster further intensifies curiosity among fans and cinephiles alike.

In this latest poster, Mammootty's character, Turbo Jose, shares the frame with fellow prison inmates, set against the backdrop of a police station. Despite his 72 years, Mammootty exudes timeless charm, sporting short hair, a trendy beard, and a massy lungi, leaving viewers captivated. The setting within the police station adds an air of mystery, leaving audiences intrigued about Mammootty's role and the narrative's direction.

More about Turbo

Directed by Vysakh and penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Turbo boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Sunil, Raj B Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Abin Bino, and Alexander Prasanth. Produced under Mammootty's own banner, Mammootty Kampany, and distributed by his son Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Turbo promises to be a cinematic treat.

The musical score by Justin Varghese and editing by Shameer Muhammad further elevate the film's appeal, promising a riveting audiovisual experience.

Mammootty's dream start in 2024.

Mammootty's remarkable performances in 2024 have solidified his status as one of Malayalam cinema's finest. With memorable roles in Abraham Ozler, Yatra 2, and the critically acclaimed Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan and shot in black and white, Mammootty continues to enthrall audiences with his versatility.

Looking ahead, besides Turbo, Mammootty's upcoming projects include Bazooka, an action-thriller film helmed by debutant director Deeno Dennis. With each project, Mammootty showcases a new facet of his talent, keeping audiences eagerly anticipating his next move.

Turbo promises to be a milestone in Mammootty's illustrious career, reaffirming his position as a powerhouse performer in the world of Indian cinema. As the countdown to its release begins, fans can hardly contain their excitement for the cinematic spectacle that awaits them.