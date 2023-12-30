SBS Drama Awards 2023 complete winners list: 'Revenant', 'My Demon', 'Taxi Driver 2' win big

Check out the full list of winners of the SBS Drama Awards held this year. Kim Tae-ri and Lee Je-hoon were awarded the prestigious Grand Prize for their roles in Revenant and Taxi Driver 2, respectively.

On December 29, SBS celebrated another fantastic year with the highly anticipated Drama Awards 2023. The annual ceremony, presented by the renowned Seoul Broadcasting System and held in the magnificent SBS Prism Tower in Seoul's Sangam-dong, highlighted remarkable achievements in all sectors of the K-drama industry. Actors from SBS programmes attended the dinner and was a star-studded affair.

Shin Dong-yup and Kim Yoo-jung hosted the award ceremony. Many actors from SBS dramas graced the show with their presence. There were also musical performances by TOMORROW x TOGETHER, Hwasa, Guckkasten, Doldams Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung.

Tomorrow x Together, Hwasa, Guckkasten, Doldams, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Lee Sung-kyung all delivered memorable performances. Shin Dong-yup, who hosted the event for the sixth year in a row, was accompanied for the third time by Kim Yoo-jung, forming a dynamic hosting combination. The loyal fans enthusiastically shouted as their favourite K-drama performers were appropriately recognised and awarded with well-deserved prizes.

Lee Je-hoon received the Daesang Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress at the SBS Drama Awards for his outstanding performance in Taxi Driver 2. Kim Tae-ri was named Best Actress for her amazing performance in Revenant.

The SBS Drama Awards conferred the Top Excellence Awards on honorees in various categories in recognition of great skill. Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung, well known for their roles in Dr. Romantic 3, won the Multi-Season Series award. Similarly, My Demon actors Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung received the Top Excellence Award for Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Grand Prize:

Kim Tae-ri – 'Revenant'

Lee Je-hoon – 'Taxi Driver 2'

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Specialized Genre/Action Drama:

Park Sung-woong – 'The Killing Vote'

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Specialized Genre/Action Drama:

Moon Chae-won – 'Payback'

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama:

Song Kang – 'My Demon'

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama:

Kim Yoo-jung – 'My Demon'

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Seasonal Drama:

Ahn Hyo-seop – 'Dr. Romantic 3'

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Seasonal Drama:

Lee Sung-kyung – 'Dr. Romantic 3'

Excellence Award, Actor in a Seasonal Drama:

Shin Jae-ha – 'Taxi Driver 2'

Excellence Award, Actress in a Seasonal Drama:

Pyo Ye-jin – 'Taxi Driver 2'

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Specialized Genre/Fantasy Drama:

Lee Joon – 'The Escape of the Seven'

Hong Kyung – 'Revenant'

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Specialized Genre/Fantasy Drama:

Lee Yu-bi – 'The Escape of the Seven'

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama:

Ryeoun – 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse'

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama:

Shin Ye-eun – 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse'

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries Specialized Genre/Fantasy Drama:

Bae Yoo-ram and Jang Hyuk-jin – 'Taxi Driver 2'

Kim Won-hae – 'Revenant'

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries Specialized Genre/Fantasy Drama:

Son Ji-yoon – 'The First Responders 2'

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama:

Jung Soon-won – 'Trolley' and 'My Demon'

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama:

Seo Jung-yeon – 'My Demon' and 'Trolley'

Best Couple Award:

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung – 'My Demon'

Scene Stealer Award:

Go Sang-ho – 'Dr. Romantic 3'

Byun Jung-hee – 'Dr. Romantic 3'

Best New Actor:

Kim Do-hoon – 'The Escape of the Seven'

Kang Yoo-seok – 'Payback'

Lee Shin-young – 'Dr. Romantic 3'

Lee Hong-nae – 'Dr. Romantic 3'

Best New Actress:

Kwon Ah-reum – 'The Killing Vote'

Yang Hye-ji – 'Revenant'

Jung Soo-bin – 'Trolley'

Best Young Actor:

Choi Hyun-jin – 'The Killing Vote'

Han Ji-an – 'Dr. Romantic 3'

Best Young Actress:

Park So-yi – 'Revenant'

Ahn Chae-heum – 'Taxi Driver 2'

Best Supporting Team:

'Dr. Romantic 3'

Best Performance:

Jin Seon-kyu – 'Revenant'

Best SBS Drama of 2023 (Netizens):

'Taxi Driver 2'