    'I fell in love all over again...', says Vikrant Massey as he poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read

    Vikrant Massey shared a radiant picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram, expressing renewed admiration. Fans speculate a film collaboration

    Vikrant Massey continues to capture hearts with his recent success in the 2023 hit film "12th Fail," directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film not only triumphed at the box office but also earned Vikrant widespread adoration and acclaim from audiences. Recently, the actor shared a delightful moment on social media, featuring a snapshot alongside the esteemed actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    In the captivating picture posted on his Instagram, Vikrant Massey and Kareena Kapoor Khan exude charm in their formal attire. Vikrant, dressed in black and white, complements Kareena, who stuns in a radiant red ensemble. Both actors wear radiant smiles, creating a picture-perfect moment. Vikrant expressed his admiration for Kareena in the heartfelt caption, saying, "I’ve always loved her. But this day, I fell in love all over again."

    The image quickly gained traction on social media, sparking speculation and excitement among fans about the possibility of seeing Vikrant and Kareena share the screen in a future film. Enthusiastic comments flooded Vikrant Massey's post as fans envisioned the dynamic duo collaborating on a cinematic project.

    On the professional front, Vikrant Massey is set to appear in "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba" and is also slated to star in a web series produced by Rajkumar Hirani. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of "The Buckingham Murders" next year, where she will be sharing the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in "The Crew."

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peak to her year end vacation; shares dreamy pictures from Switzerland [PHOTOS]

    Additionally, Kareena is part of the adrenaline-fueled "Singham Again," directed by Rohit Shetty. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

