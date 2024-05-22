SAVI trailer: Divya Khossla on a mission to save her husband, Anil Kapoor takes over as powerful villain

Fans have been intrigued since the release of SAVI's motion poster. The teases heightened their anticipation, which only contributed to the mystery of who Savi was plotting a perilous breakout for. Now that the trailer for the Abhinay Deo-directed film has been out, 'SAVI' provides another glimpse into the unforeseeable events that loom over her family. Still, the audience is also left wondering whether she will succeed.

The trailer

SAVI's video depicts the journey of a lady attempting to save her husband. As a mother and homemaker, she faces numerous challenges, but it remains to be seen whether Divya Khossla's character can save her husband. Apart from Divya, the film also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor as leads.

Also Read: Like Virat-Anushka, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to deliver their baby in London; here's what we know

About SAVI

SAVI is an Abhinay Deo film that is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the brands Vishesh Films and T-Series. Shiv Chanana and Sakshi Bhatt have joined as co-producers and the film is supposed to be an edge-of-your-seat thriller - action; nevertheless, to find out what the tale is about a simple housewife embarking on such a perilous mission and whether she succeeds, go to a theater near you on May 31, 2024.

Latest Videos