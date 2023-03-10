Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's recent Instagram photo of hugging her father makes fans emotional

Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shared a picture with her father post his unfortunate demise, which has made many fans emotional and teary-eyed.

Actor and director Satish Kaushik, best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster Tere Naam, passed away on March 8.

As the news of his demise was made public, social media flooded with condolences from the celebs from the entertainment fraternity and devoted fans. Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika Kaushik has shared an adorable picture with her late father.

On Thursday, Vanshika took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with her doting father, Satish Kaushik. In the snap, Vanshika is holding her father, Satish Kaushik, close to herself as they both smile ear to ear for the camera. She dropped a heart emoji as her caption. After this picture got posted by Vanshika, it was followed by empowering words of condolences by the fans.

One of them wrote, “Heartfelt condolences!!" Another one commented, “Sending warm hugs and prayers to you!" Someone else said, "We lost our most beautiful, laughter pack Calendar." A fan stated, "Rest in peace. Legend!!." Another one wrote, "He will always get missed. May God give you and Shashi aunty strength in this difficult time. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti!." A fan added, "God give you strength. And, you will shine like your father. Rest in peace. You will get remembered, Sir!."

Earlier in the day, In a tweet in Hindi, Anupam Kher wrote, "I know death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!."

Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told a leading news portal. The late actor-director even attended a Holi party at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7.

