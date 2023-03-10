Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's recent Instagram photo of hugging her father makes fans emotional

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shared a picture with her father post his unfortunate demise, which has made many fans emotional and teary-eyed.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    Actor and director Satish Kaushik, best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster Tere Naam, passed away on March 8. 

    As the news of his demise was made public, social media flooded with condolences from the celebs from the entertainment fraternity and devoted fans. Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika Kaushik has shared an adorable picture with her late father.

    ALSO READ: Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passes away at 66; Bollywood celebrities pay heartfelt tributes

    On Thursday, Vanshika took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with her doting father, Satish Kaushik. In the snap, Vanshika is holding her father, Satish Kaushik, close to herself as they both smile ear to ear for the camera. She dropped a heart emoji as her caption. After this picture got posted by Vanshika, it was followed by empowering words of condolences by the fans.

    One of them wrote, “Heartfelt condolences!!" Another one commented, “Sending warm hugs and prayers to you!" Someone else said, "We lost our most beautiful, laughter pack Calendar." A fan stated, "Rest in peace. Legend!!." Another one wrote, "He will always get missed. May God give you and Shashi aunty strength in this difficult time. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti!." A fan added, "God give you strength. And, you will shine like your father. Rest in peace. You will get remembered, Sir!."

    Earlier in the day, In a tweet in Hindi, Anupam Kher wrote, "I know death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!."

    Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told a leading news portal. The late actor-director even attended a Holi party at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7.

    ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik’s last Instagram post will make you smile; check out his Holi pictures

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 8:10 AM IST
