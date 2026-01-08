Sarah Jessica Parker was honoured with the 2026 Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes' Golden Eve. She reflected on her career, expressed gratitude for her opportunities, and hinted at a possible future in directing after 'And Just Like That'.

Sarah Jessica Parker reflected on her career and hinted at the possibility of directing in the future as she received the 2026 Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes' Golden Eve ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Joined by her Sex and the City co-stars Kristin Davis, Evan Handler, and David Eigenberg, as well as her husband Matthew Broderick and son James Wilkie, Parker was recognised for her outstanding contributions to television. At the same event, Helen Mirren was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SJP on Career and Fortune

"I'm feeling great fortune that I was able to sort it all out and carve out a career for myself. It's what I most wanted from the time I was very little, and I don't pretend I didn't work hard, and was dedicated to the point of distraction, perhaps," Parker told reporters on the red carpet. "But I think that I'm always aware that other people worked just as hard and didn't have that same good fortune. I'm proud of what I've been able to accomplish, but sometimes I'm a little bit heartsick over those who were really talented," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

She added, "So on a night like tonight when I'm forced to reflect, I feel incredibly lucky that I got to work on the kind of projects I did and learn from legends and emerging actors and have extraordinary stories to tell and great directors. So I feel like I got far more than I had ever hoped for."

Parker on a Potential Directing Career

After completing And Just Like That in August, Parker addressed whether she might pursue directing. "I don't, but I might," she said. "I don't know, everything's occupied my time in such a way for so long, but I have a moment now -- well, not really, but sort of, in between some other work, to perhaps consider that. Who knows?," as quoted by the outlet.

Kristin Davis Reflects on 'And Just Like That'

Davis, one of the evening's presenters, reflected on her own post-And Just Like That life. "Sometimes when Cynthia [Nixon] and Sarah text me I'm like, 'You guys don't understand, I live with you every day now.' I live with them every day anyway in a way, but I look at them every day and I then discuss them. It's very trippy, but it's kind of nice because I'm really so amazed by everybody's work; it's so good," she said. "I appreciate it so much more than at the time. I loved it at the time, I always loved everything we did, but like now to look back, I'm way impressed."

Star-Studded Event Honours Helen Mirren

The Golden Eve special also featured appearances by Carol Burnett, Harrison Ford, Viola Davis, Ted Danson, and Colman Domingo. Mirren described receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award as "means a huge amount. To me, the three great moments for me in Hollywood: having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, getting an Oscar and this recognition tonight. Three amazing experiences."

The 83rd annual Golden Globes, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will air on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)