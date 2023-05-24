Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in accident

    Producer JD Majethia informed his audience of the bad news. He said that the accident happened in North India in a post on Instagram Story.
     

    Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in accident ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 24, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    A automobile accident claimed the life of actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who was best known for her part in the hit TV series "Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai."
    Producer JD Majethia informed his audience of the bad news. He said that the accident happened in North India in a post on Instagram story..

    ALSO READ: The Kerala Story: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gives caustic reply to her 'love jihad' trolls

    JD Majethia's post.read: "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)," 

    Vaibhavi had previously collaborated with Deepika Padukone on the films "Timir" (2023) and "Chhapaak" (2020).More information on this article is awaited. 

    ALSO READ: 'Chindi bazar': Here's how netizens slammed Urfi Javed's black ruffled-cut out outfit (PICTURES)

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'So much nudity': Lily Rose Depp starrer HBO show 'The Idol' garners mixed reactions at Cannes 2023 vma

    'So much nudity': Lily Rose Depp starrer HBO show 'The Idol' garners mixed reactions at Cannes 2023

    Raghav Chadha opened up on how Parineeti Chopra 'entered' his life with 'dash of smiles' vma

    Raghav Chadha opened up on how Parineeti Chopra 'entered' his life with 'dash of smiles'

    Adah Sharma starrer 'The Kerala Story' enters Rs 200 crore club to become an 'All-time blockbuster' anr

    Adah Sharma starrer 'The Kerala Story' enters Rs 200 crore club to become an 'All-time blockbuster'

    Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said vma

    Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said

    Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani makes it to IMDbs 2023 Summer Movie Guide list (MSW)

    Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' makes it to IMDb’s 2023 summer movie guide list

    Recent Stories

    Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces to establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru AJR

    Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces to establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru

    Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper 2023 BR-91 draw, check prizes, winners and more

    Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper 2023 draw at 2pm, check mega prizes

    We will not accept': India, Australia promises strict action against attacks on temples AJR

    'We will not accept': India, Australia promises strict action against attacks on temples

    7 best jobs for girls in India (MSW)

    7 best jobs for girls in India

    Happy Brother's Day: 7 beautiful gift ideas to surprise your siblings ARB

    Happy Brother's Day: 7 beautiful gift ideas to surprise your siblings

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon