Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in accident

A automobile accident claimed the life of actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who was best known for her part in the hit TV series "Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai."

Producer JD Majethia informed his audience of the bad news. He said that the accident happened in North India in a post on Instagram story..

JD Majethia's post.read: "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic),"

Vaibhavi had previously collaborated with Deepika Padukone on the films "Timir" (2023) and "Chhapaak" (2020).More information on this article is awaited.

