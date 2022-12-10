Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Ali Khan enjoys a local train ride to avoid traffic - WATCH VIDEO

    Sara Ali Khan is a favourite among many because she never hesitates to be real and share bits of her life on social media. She recently shared a video of herself and her team members travelling on the local train to avoid all the traffic. Watch the video she shared on Instagram. 
     

    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan is a favourite among many people from Bollywood. Her open and fun nature often attracts fans, and this about her makes her more relatable. The actress is active and never hesitates to show her life on Instagram. Being a Mumbaikar, travelling on a local train is a must, and last night, it looks like Sara and her team decided to enjoy the train ride by ditching her traffic and car. She took a local train ride to reach her home and chose to sit in an auto-rickshaw.

    Sara Ali Khan travels on a local train: Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in a light blue-coloured salwar kameez with some white stripes and wore a white mask to cover her face, and chose a no-make-up look. She was with her team and seemed very excited to travel on the local train. The actress recorded herself and said, “Namaste darshako, jaise aap dekh sakte hai we are on a local train because at this hour the traffic drives us insane and therefore we are enduring this back pain. But, No pain, no gain. Now we will go and catch a rickshaw from a random lane.” she ended the video by sitting in an auto-rickshaw with her team members as they updated the fans that they had reached home.

    Check out the video:

    Sara Ali Khan work front: Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara recently announced her new film along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Metro In Dino. While she also told a movie titled Ae Watan Mere Watan, where she will be playing the role of a freedom fighter. Sara will also be part of Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. She will also be in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled movie along with Vicky Kaushal. 

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
