Who is Rishab Sharma? Actress Sanya Malhotra is currently rumoured to be dating him

Sanya Malhotra has sparked dating rumors with sitarist Rishab Sharma. Though unconfirmed, photos from a recent event have fueled speculation about their possible relationship.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 12:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Sanya Malhotra, known for her captivating dance moves in Sunidhi Chauhan's song Aankh, has recently sparked dating rumors with renowned sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. Though neither of them has confirmed or denied the relationship, their presence together at recent events has caught the public’s attention.

 

article_image2

Photos of the rumored couple have gone viral, fueling speculation. At a recent event, while Rishab posed with a fan, Sanya stood further away, but other photos featuring both of them together with a fan further sparked gossip about their possible romance.

article_image3

Who is Rishab Sharma

Rishab Sharma, a New York-based sitarist, is also a mental health advocate. He blends classical Indian music with contemporary styles and has performed on prestigious platforms, including at the White House. His music aims to promote mental well-being, showcasing a deep commitment to both art and advocacy.

 

article_image4

Sanya, 32, and Rishab, 26, share a six-year age gap. While the actress is focused on her upcoming project, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari directed by Shashank Khaitan, their rumored relationship adds a personal touch to the actress's already successful career.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Los Angeles Wildfire: Oscar nominations postponed, BAFTA tea party cancelled; Read on ATG

Los Angeles Wildfire: Oscar nominations postponed, BAFTA tea party cancelled; Read on

Game Changer REVIEW: Is Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film a blockbuster? Here's what we know RBA

Game Changer REVIEW: Is Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film a blockbuster? Here's what we know

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela shines in 'Daaku Maharaj' BTS video [WATCH] ATG

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela shines in 'Daaku Maharaj' BTS video [WATCH]

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH] NTI

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH]

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH) AJR

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra to help visitors with lost items and ghat information

Mahakumbh 2025: Digital ‘Khoya-Paya Kendra’ to help visitors with lost items and ghat information

HMPV Virus Impact: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani suffer $6.1 billion loss; read details RBA

HMPV Virus Impact: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani suffer $6.1 billion loss; read details

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

Indian Bank recruitment: Get details on how to apply for Authorized Doctor role AJR

Indian Bank recruitment: Get details on how to apply for Authorized Doctor role

How Microsoft google hack is keeping Bing in the game gcw

How Microsoft’s ‘Google Hack’ is keeping Bing in the game?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon