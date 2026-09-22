Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra won the Best Supporting Actor award for 'Bhakshak' at the 72nd National Film Awards. He shared his surprise and called co-star Bhumi Pednekar his "lucky charm" for the appreciation he received in their films.

After more than three decades in the film industry, actor Sanjay Mishra has added a National Film Award to his long career. The actor won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Bhaskar Sinha in the 2024 crime drama ‘Bhakshak.’ President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, which was held outside New Delhi for the first time, on Tuesday. https://www.instagram.com/p/DdBpjlBIxfv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&stkn=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

'She has been like a lucky charm for me'

Mishra had earlier told ANI that he never expected to receive the honour. He also spoke about working with Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bhakshak, saying both films brought him appreciation. He called Pednekar his “lucky charm”. “No, never. Never at all. But the best thing is that in both the films I have done with Bhumi, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bhakshak, my work has been appreciated immensely. She has been like a lucky charm for me,” he said.

An emotional moment

The actor also recalled the moment he learnt that he had been selected for the National Award. Mishra said he received several messages asking him to check the Press Information Bureau (PIB) platform for the announcement. “I started receiving a few messages. Someone told me, ‘Check the PIB, the announcement will be made on YouTube.’ Another person hinted that I should keep an eye on it because the National Awards were going to be announced. The most special part is that my father worked at the Press Information Bureau (PIB). He is no longer with us, but I received this news through the very office where he once served. That was a huge moment for me. I found out through PIB that I had been selected for the National Award. It was very emotional,” he said.

About the film 'Bhakshak'

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhakshak was released on Netflix on February 9, 2024. The film follows journalist Vaishali Singh, played by Bhumi Pednekar, as she investigates allegations of abuse at a girls’ shelter home in Bihar. Mishra plays Bhaskar Sinha, her cameraman, who supports her during the investigation. Aditya Srivastava plays Bansi Sahu, a powerful figure linked to the shelter home, while Sai Tamhankar plays police officer Jasmeet Kaur. The film also looks at corruption, institutional neglect and the fight for justice.

Other National Film Award Winners

Bhakshak was among several films and actors honoured at the 72nd National Film Awards. Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Article 370, while Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty jointly won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively. (ANI)