Dhanush celebrated a double victory at the 72nd National Film Awards, receiving honours for both acting and directing. He won Best Tamil Film for directing 'Raayan' and a Special Mention for his performance in 'Captain Miller' in Gujarat.

The actor-director’s National Award moment came with a double honour as Dhanush was recognised for both his work behind and in front of the camera at the 72nd National Film Awards. Actor, producer and director Dhanush was honoured with two National Awards at a ceremony held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday.

Double Honour for Acting and Direction

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at the ceremony, which was held outside New Delhi for the first time. Dhanush received the National Award for Best Tamil Film for Raayan, which he directed and also starred in. The honour marks his first National Award recognition as a director. The film, which was released in 2024, follows a man who gets pulled into a world of crime and revenge while trying to protect his family. The actor also received a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film, set in the pre-Independence era, also won the National Award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.

For Dhanush, the two honours marked recognition for his work in two different roles, as an actor in Captain Miller and as the director of Raayan.

About the Award-Winning Films

Raayan

Raayan marked Dhanush’s second directorial venture and featured him alongside SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram and others. The film tells the story of a man who takes responsibility for his family after a series of violent events.

Captain Miller

Meanwhile, Captain Miller stars Dhanush as Analeesan, a former soldier who becomes involved in the fight against oppression during the pre-Independence period. (ANI)