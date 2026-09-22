Actor Sonu Sood has intensified his on-ground relief work in flood-hit Bihar, using boats to reach affected villages in areas like Begusarai. He is distributing essential supplies and has vowed to reach the most impacted families.

Actor Sonu Sood has stepped up his on-ground relief efforts in flood-hit Bihar, travelling by boat through affected villages to distribute essential supplies and meet residents.

In an update shared on X, Sood said his team was working to reach families that had suffered the most losses. Bihar .. we are with you ❤️🙏 #floodrelief #biharfloods pic.twitter.com/4QiXbgRk4a — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 22, 2026

Sood's On-Ground Update

He said, “Right now, we will be moving from one village to another so that we can deliver goods to as many people as possible in this village. After that, we will go to the next village. We will try to reach as many people as possible.”

Sood also highlighted the support of local residents and boatmen helping relief teams navigate the flooded areas. “Many people from the local village have come to support us. We will try to reach the families who have suffered the most loss. It is difficult, but our brothers and sisters, the boatmen, the villagers, everyone is helping us a lot so that we can reach there,” he said.

“You can see that there are people standing in the water behind us. We will try to reach as many people as possible who are suffering. Jai Bihar! Jai Bihar!” he said in the video update.

The actor shared four photos from his relief work in areas including Begusarai. The images show him travelling on boats, distributing aid and speaking with locals.

Scale of the Disaster

The relief effort comes as floods continue to affect large parts of Bihar. According to a press release shared by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Bihar, as of September 22, approximately 49.72 lakh people across 15 districts, 88 blocks and 576 Gram Panchayats are affected by flooding.

Seven relief camps are currently housing 8,948 flood-affected people, while 50 community kitchens have served 195.63 lakh meals so far.

Despite below-normal rainfall in September, river levels remain a major concern. Bihar has recorded 136.7 mm of rainfall so far this month, 12 per cent below the normal September figure. Cumulative rainfall from June 1 to September 21 stands at 658.2 mm, 28 per cent below normal.

The Kosi is flowing above the danger mark at Baltara and Kursela, while the Ganga has crossed the danger mark at Kahalgaon. (ANI)