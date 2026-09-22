Actor Sanjay Dutt, with his wife Maanayata, visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for darshan. The actor expressed his devotion, praying to be able to visit every year. Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh also sought blessings at the pandal.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Dutt, accompanied by his wife Maanayata Dutt, visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on the eighth day of the Ganesh Festival to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Dressed in an orange kurta, Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at the pandal alongside Maanayata, who wore a bright pink suit.

Speaking to media after the darshan, the actor shared his devotion saying, “It is my good fortune that I have been able to visit 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for darshan once again... I am here because Bappa called me, and I pray that Bappa calls me here every year and that I keep coming back every year...”

Other Bollywood Stars At Lalbaugcha Raja

The visit comes amidst ongoing Ganeshotsav festivities in Mumbai, where Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with enthusiasm, featuring elaborate idols, decorated pandals, and community festivities that form an integral part of the city’s cultural landscape. Several other prominent Bollywood personalities have also visited the pandal during the celebrations.

On Monday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan to attend the aarti. Dressed in a blue kurta, Shah Rukh was seen praying alongside Gauri, who wore a yellow suit, and Suhana, who donned a green salwar suit.

Additionally, last week, actor Ranveer Singh visited the iconic pandal to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Accompanied by heavy security, he arrived at the venue dressed in a traditional white kurta-pyjama. (ANI)