Yami Gautam won her first National Film Award for Best Actress for 'Article 370'. She received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu, calling the honour a culmination of her 14-year journey filled with perseverance and love for cinema.

In a milestone moment for her cinematic journey, actress Yami Gautam was honoured with her first-ever National Film Award for Best Actress for her powerful performance in the political thriller ‘Article 370.’ Radiating grace and gratitude, Gautam walked up to the stage with a bright smile, warmly greeting the distinguished gathering with a traditional namaste before receiving the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu.

The emotional milestone was made even more special with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, looking on proudly from the audience. A warm smile lit up his face as he witnessed his wife's hard work receive the nation's highest cinematic recognition. For the ceremony, Yami chose a traditional look as she was dressed in a beautiful black saree with golden border which she paired with a pair of jhumkas and minimal jewellery. She completed the ensemble with a neat bun, adding white flowers to it.

Yami Gautam's Emotional Reaction

Earlier when the National Film Awards were announced, Yami, in an X post, shared her happiness. Calling it a moment she will "cherish" forever, the actor said the honour was a reward for years of hard work and staying true to her craft. "Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life. https://x.com/yamigautam/status/2078502366735667555

"Looking back at her 14-year journey in the film industry, Yami said the award feels like the result of years of "hope, perseverance" and an unwavering love for cinema. "For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema."

A Deeply Personal Project

The actor also said Article 370 was much more than just another film for her. Calling it a deeply personal project, she said the recognition is even more emotional because it was produced under her home banner. "It is a dream I have carried in my heart for years and today, I receive it with immense gratitude and humility. Article 370 was never just another film for me. It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose, to tell this story with honesty and conviction."

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, ‘Article 370’ also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. (ANI)