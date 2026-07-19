Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra won the Best Supporting Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards for 'Bhakshak'. He expressed surprise, called co-star Bhumi Pednekar his 'lucky charm', and shared an emotional connection to the win via his late father.

After over three decades in the film industry, veteran actor Sanjay Mishra has added another major honour to his career. The actor has won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for playing "Bhaskar Sinha" in the crime drama 'Bhakshak.'

Bhumi Pednekar a 'lucky charm'

Speaking after the announcement, Mishra, while speaking to ANI, said he had never expected the honour. He also spoke about working with Bhumi Pednekkar, saying the two films they have done together have both brought him appreciation. Calling Bhumi a "lucky charm," he said, "No, never. Never at all. But the best thing is that in both the films I have done with Bhumi, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bhakshak, my work has been appreciated immensely. She has been like a lucky charm for me."

An emotional moment

The actor also shared how he first came to know about the award. Recalling the emotional moment, Mishra said he started receiving messages asking him to check the announcement on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) platform. He said the news became even more special because his late father had worked at the PIB. "I started receiving a few messages. Someone told me, 'Check the PIB, the announcement will be made on YouTube.' Another person hinted that I should keep an eye on it because the National Awards were going to be announced. The most special part is that my father worked at the Press Information Bureau (PIB). He is no longer with us, but I received this news through the very office where he once served. That was a huge moment for me. I found out through PIB that I had been selected for the National Award. It was very emotional."

"My mother was in tears. To receive this news from my father's office made the moment even more emotional."

'A greater sense of responsibility'

Speaking about what the honour means to him, Mishra said receiving an award from the country brings a greater sense of responsibility. He said the recognition motivates him to continue doing better work. "The most important thing is that every award is special. But when you receive an award from the country, it feels like you have an even greater responsibility. It makes you feel that you have to continue delivering even better work."

Other winners at the 72nd National Film Awards

'Bhakshak' was among several titles recognised at the 72nd National Film Awards. Other winners included Yami Gautam, who won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for her performance in 'Article 370'. Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty were jointly honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their performances in 'Chandu Champion' and 'Bramayugam', respectively. Meanwhile, 'Srikanth' won the Best Hindi Film award. (ANI)