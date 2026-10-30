Ajay Devgn's visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah with son Yug Devgn took an unexpected turn when a massive crowd surrounded them. A viral video shows the actor confronting someone amid the chaos

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently visited the revered Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan with his son, Yug Devgn. However, what was expected to be a peaceful spiritual visit reportedly turned chaotic when a large crowd of fans and onlookers gathered around the father-son duo.

Videos circulating on social media show the actor struggling to make his way through the crowd as people gathered around them. The situation appeared increasingly chaotic, with several individuals pushing and jostling to catch a glimpse of the father-son duo.

The incident has since attracted attention online, with many social media users discussing the crowd management and security arrangements during the visit.

Viral Video Shows Ajay Devgn Losing His Cool Amid Crowd Chaos

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing Ajay Devgn visibly confronting someone as the crowd gathers around him. The actor appears upset amid the commotion, while security personnel attempt to control the situation and create a clear passage for the duo.

The footage captures the tense moments as people continue to surround the actor. Although the video has sparked speculation about a possible altercation, there is no verified evidence of a physical fight involving Devgn.

The actor's reaction appears to have come amid the growing commotion, which made it difficult for him and his son to move through the gathering.

Ajay Devgn Appears Protective Of Son Yug Devgn During The Incident

One of the most discussed aspects of the viral footage is Ajay Devgn's apparent concern for his son's safety. With the crowd pressing around them, the actor appeared visibly protective of Yug as security personnel stepped in to manage the situation.

The incident has also brought attention to the challenges celebrities face when visiting crowded public places. While fans often gather out of excitement to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars, uncontrolled crowds can create uncomfortable and potentially unsafe situations.