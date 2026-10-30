Akka OTT Review: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte lock horns in Netflix's latest crime thriller, Akka. Set in a fictional women-ruled town in the 1980s, the series explores power, revenge and a legacy worth protecting

Netflix's latest release, Akka, brings together two powerhouse performers, Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, in a gripping battle for power and control. Released on October 30, the crime thriller takes viewers into a fictional South Indian town where women control everything, from family legacies to business and criminal networks.

Unlike conventional gangster dramas, Akka places women at the centre of its power struggle. With an intriguing setting, complicated relationships and two strong female leads, the series attempts to offer something different from the usual crime thriller formula.

Akka story: A mysterious town ruled by powerful women

Set in the fictional town of Perunuru during the 1980s, Akka introduces viewers to a society where women hold the reins of power. Located between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea, the town follows a unique social structure in which men are expected to live under women's authority.

At the heart of the narrative is Bhavani, played by Keerthy Suresh, who is determined to protect her family's nearly 800-year-old legacy and its influence over the region. However, her established world faces an unexpected challenge when Rudra, an ambitious outsider portrayed by Radhika Apte, arrives in Perunuru.

Driven by her own ambitions and desire for revenge, Rudra refuses to accept the existing power structure. Her arrival sets off a tense confrontation involving family loyalties, old relationships and the struggle for dominance.

The story also moves between different timelines, gradually uncovering the origins of the powerful women who shaped Perunuru.

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte's face-off is the biggest highlight

The biggest attraction of Akka is undoubtedly the combination of Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte. Both actors bring contrasting personalities to the screen, making their rivalry one of the central highlights of the series.

Keerthy plays Bhavani with a combination of authority, emotional depth and determination. Her character is caught between protecting an age-old family legacy and dealing with challenges that threaten everything she stands for.

Radhika Apte, meanwhile, plays Rudra, a character driven by ambition, mystery and revenge. She brings a different kind of intensity to the narrative as someone who is unwilling to accept the rules governing Perunuru.

Their confrontational moments provide some of the series' most engaging sequences. The supporting cast, including Tanvi Azmi, Anshuman Pushkar and Mahesh Manjrekar, also contributes to the larger narrative. Tanvi Azmi plays an influential woman in the town, while Mahesh Manjrekar's character becomes particularly significant towards the climax.

Women's empowerment, social rules and whether Akka is worth watching

Beyond its crime and gangster elements, Akka attempts to explore a society built around women's authority. The series touches upon themes such as women's education, financial independence, employment and their freedom to make personal decisions.

In Perunuru, the birth of a girl is celebrated, while education and professional independence are treated as important responsibilities. Marriage is not portrayed as a compulsory milestone in every woman's life. Instead, preserving the town's traditions and maintaining its power structure take priority.

This unusual social setting gives the series an interesting foundation. However, its storytelling also moves across multiple timelines, which may require viewers to pay close attention to the changing narrative.

Overall, Akka is worth considering if you enjoy crime dramas driven by strong female characters, complicated rivalries and power struggles. Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte's performances remain its biggest selling points, while the fictional world of Perunuru adds a distinctive flavour to the story.