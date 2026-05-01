The premiere of Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' was held in New Delhi, attended by the cast, including Sameera Reddy and Namashi Chakraborty, and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. The actors shared their experiences and urged audiences to watch the film.

The national capital witnessed a star-studded evening on Wednesday, as the premiere of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Aakhri Sawal' was held here amid the presence of actors, political dignitaries and members of the film fraternity.

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Actors Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhary, and Neetu Chandra marked their presence at the special screening and interacted with guests and media at the venue. The cast appeared enthusiastic as audiences in Delhi geared up to witness the much-discussed film. Adding prominence to the evening, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also attended the premiere.

Cast Opens Up About 'Aakhri Sawal'

Actress Sameera Reddy, who plays a key character as Pallavi Menon, spoke to ANI about her experience sharing the screen with longtime friend, actor Sanjay Dutt. "In the film, I lock horns with Sanjay Dutt and trouble him a lot. I had a lot of fun because we're good friends. Putting aside all the fun stuff, it's a very good and well-made entertaining film on facts. It's not making an opinion for you but just giving out facts," Sameera said.

She also opened up about making a comeback into acting, sharing that she never felt like being away from the industry. "When you're an actor, I don't know if you've ever left. I've been so active on Instagram and social media. People enjoy it. I do comedy. I don't feel I've ever left, really. When you're an actor, you're always an actor. Today, things have become more hectic," she said.

Actor Namashi Chakraborty urged the audience to watch his film 'Aakhri Sawal' before forming opinions or describing it as "propaganda." "Everyone has their own point of view. But no one should call the film propaganda without watching it. The film teaches how to form your own opinion. It's not only important to ask questions, but also to listen to answers," Namashi shared.

He also spoke about his father, the veteran Mithun Chakraborty, who advised him to follow the path of honesty and hard work. "My father would always tell me that whether it is in films or acting, it should be done with honesty and hard work," he said.

Actor Tridha Choudhary explained that the youth must watch 'Aakhri Sawal'. "I'm speaking on behalf of the youth of India, and the youth need to watch our film. There is a lot that our history has always taught us. It's better to see it unfold through our films," she shared.

About the Film

Directed by the National Film Awardee Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film 'Aakhri Sawal' stars Sanjay Dutt, Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty and Neetu Chandra in the lead role.

'Aakhri Sawal' is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 15, in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)