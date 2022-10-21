Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra planning to live-in together before marriage?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who starred in the movie Shershaah, intend to live together before getting hitched. According to sources, the pair plans to wed in Delhi in April next year.
     

    Sid and Kiara are Bollywood's most well-known and adored couple, and their supporters can't wait for them to be together forever. The admirers are swooning over them due to their Ishq waala love. Even Salman Khan wished Sidharth Malhotra well on announcing his nuptials to co-star Kiara Advani. 
     

    Sidharth and Kiara are unquestionably the most attractive pair in Bollywood. We now know that the couple may want to live together before marriage to get to know one another better and spend more time together. According to reports, the Shershaah pair intends to wed in Delhi in April.
     

    Many Bollywood couples have stayed together before getting married, and one of them was the most recent B town couple to get married, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

    The source claims that "Sidharth and Kiara are extremely prepared for their marriage m as they know they are one and need to do just formality if getting married. And how they have given thought to being in life in before they get hitched."

    In addition, the source said, "Sidharth and Kiara have agreed they might soon view a new house to live in jointly that has a nice space for them. However, if they do not find any acceptable property, Kiara might relocate to Sidharth's Bandra house and they will start living together."  Also Read: SEXY bikini photos: 5 times Raai Laxmi looked HOT in a two-piece

    Speaking about the duo, Sid and Kiara will allegedly soon share the screen in a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. On the anniversary of their first collaborative film, Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara personally announced their intention to reunite live. Also Read: Paris Hilton goes desi on her India visit; see pics

