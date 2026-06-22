Sanjay Dutt received a sweet Father's Day message from daughter Iqra. He also celebrated the day with his elder daughter Trishala in New York and remembered his late father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt, in an emotional post on social media.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has received the sweetest message from his daughter, Iqra. In a Father's Day post, Iqra shared an adorable picture with her father, further expressing her love and affection for Sanjay Dutt. "Thank you for being my biggest supporter and strongest foundation ever. Thank you for teaching me kindness, strength, and courage. Happy Father's Day, I love you papa. Forever grateful for your love and guidance," the caption read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iqra Dutt (@duttiqra)

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Notably, Iqra's social media handle is managed by Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata. Replying to the post, Sanjay Dutt commented, "My darling Iqra, I will always stand by you and love you forever, I am proud of you beta." Maanayata also showed love in the comment section.

Sanjay Dutt's Father's Day with daughter Trishala

On the other hand, Dutt's elder daughter, Trishala, also offered a glimpse into her Father's Day weekend, as the actor joined her in New York on the occasion. The pictures show the father-daughter duo spending time together. Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. Dutt got married to Maanayata in 2008 and shares two kids with her, Shahraan and Iqra.

Remembering Sunil Dutt

Meanwhile, the 'Dhurandhar' star also remembered his late father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt, on Father's Day. Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday morning, Dutt posted a throwback picture with his father, expressing how deeply he continues to miss him. Along with the image, the actor wrote, "Dad, I love you, I miss you, I wish you were here. You are and will always be my strength." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

On the professional front

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aakhri Sawal. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and presented by Nikhil Nanda. It is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with the story, screenplay and dialogues by Utkarsh Naithani. (ANI)