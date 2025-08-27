Sanjay Dutt celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 by purchasing a new Mercedes Maybach GLS600, a multi-crore luxury SUV. Pictures of the actor with his new car have gone viral on social media.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is back in the news. He recently purchased a new car to mark Ganesh Chaturthi. Photos of Dutt with his new car, parked outside his home, have gone viral. In the pictures, the actor is seen posing near his gleaming car, dressed in a white shirt and brown cargo pants.

Sanjay Dutt's New Car Price

Sanjay Dutt purchased a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600, reportedly priced at ₹3.71 crore. Dutt has an impressive car collection. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is one of the most luxurious SUVs in the Indian market. This model is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It's not just about performance; it's also about unmatched comfort, featuring reclining rear seats, premium leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a luxury music system.

Sanjay Dutt's Car Collection

A few months ago, Sanjay upgraded his garage with high-end Mercedes-Benz models. Notably, the dealership offered Sanjay a special service. Instead of summoning him to the showroom, Mercedes-Benz arranged for the luxury cars to be delivered to his home on a flatbed truck for inspection. In a video from that time, Sanjay is seen closely examining both cars, paying attention to every detail. Sanjay Dutt boasts an impressive car collection, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost (approximately ₹5 crore), a red Ferrari 599 GTB (₹3.7 crore), an SUV (₹1.93 crore), and a white Land Rover Range Rover (₹2.11 crore).