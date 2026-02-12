The teaser for 'Sangamarmar', a new Rajshri Productions web show for JioHotstar, has been released. The drama, starring Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain, explores themes of silent love, sacrifice, and enduring relationships.

The teaser of web show 'Sangamarmar' was unveiled on Thursday. The teaser hints at a world of silences that speak louder than words, shared glances, restrained emotions, and moments where love is felt more than expressed. Moving fluidly across time, Sangamarmar looks at the choices people make, the responsibilities they carry, and the feelings they often keep to themselves. It is a story "about love that doesn't seek attention, but stays steady through patience, sacrifice, and the quiet belief that some relationships are meant to last, even as life moves on."

About Sangamarmar Web Show

Presented by Jio Studios, Sangamarmar is a Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd presentation, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and directed by Vikram Ghai, the series be streaming on JioHotstar soon.

As per the makers, ''Sangamarmar' is a "heartfelt drama rooted in the emotional fabric of Indian families, exploring love, responsibility, and the quiet strength that holds relationships together over time."

Sangamarmar Cast

The series stars Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain in pivotal roles, alongside Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Jaya Ojha, Avinash Wadhwani, and others. (ANI)