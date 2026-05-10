Actor Sanam Shetty hails TVK chief Vijay's swearing-in as TN Chief Minister as a 'historic moment'. The ceremony follows TVK's victory with 118 seats, marking the first non-DMK/AIADMK government in the state since 1967.

Actor Sanam Shetty expressed support for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday in Chennai, calling the occasion a "historic moment" for the state.

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Speaking before the oath-taking ceremony at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Sanam Shetty said, "Today, I stand here for our beloved Thalapathy Vijay sir. Today, on the eve of Mother's Day, a true son of Tamil Nadu is taking office... We take pride in witnessing the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay sir because it has not been easy at all... Even after winning a majority, creating a historic moment and breaking all earlier barriers, one man demolished the entire system, and yet the gruelling past week of political dynamic shifts that happened in Tamil Nadu hasn't allowed us to sleep peacefully. Today, we are going to sleep peacefully, dreaming of a better tomorrow and a better Tamil Nadu in the safe hands of Vijay sir."

Celebrations and Star Arrivals

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where security arrangements have been heightened ahead of the event. Vijay is set to assume office after TVK secured 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, enough to cross the majority mark. Actor Trisha Krishnan also arrived in Chennai for the ceremony.

While leaving from her residence, she responded briefly to reporters asking about the "big day for Tamil Nadu", saying, "Thank you, looking forward." Trisha was seen wearing a green saree paired with a golden blouse. She styled her hair in a bun adorned with white gajra and accessorised her look with jewellery featuring red stones.

Vijay's father and filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar expressed happiness over the occasion. "I am very happy. We are going to attend the function. I am going to enjoy that my son is going to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he told ANI.

Vijay's mother Sobha also reacted emotionally to the development. "I am so happy. It is Mother's Day today; I am very happy," she said.

Formalities and Alliance Support

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar appointed TVK leader C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister on Saturday and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13. Vijay submitted letters of support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to the Governor.

Congress won five seats, while CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML secured two seats each.

A New Chapter for Tamil Nadu

The oath-taking ceremony will mark TVK's first government in Tamil Nadu. Vijay will also become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the state government since 1967. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is also expected to attend the ceremony in Chennai.

Popularly referred to as "Thalapathy" by fans, Vijay entered active politics with the launch of TVK in 2024. During his first major political speech on October 28, 2024, he named Periyar as his ideological leader while also referring to CN Annadurai, K Kamaraj and BR Ambedkar as inspirations for the party's social justice agenda.

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Vijay won from both Perambur and Trichy East constituencies and is expected to vacate one of the seats after assuming office. (ANI)