Liam Payne passes away aged 31: Check out his best songs from solo career [WATCH]

Liam Payne, the English singer who rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, transitioned into a solo career after the group's hiatus in 2016. He has since blended pop, R&B, and dance influences in his music, releasing one studio album, two EPs, and 14 singles over the years. Tragically, Payne passed away on October 16, reportedly after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Below are some of his most notable solo tracks.

Strip That Down

One of Liam's most recognized solo tracks is his debut single, Strip That Down, which features American rapper Quavo. Released in May 2017, the song showcases a sleek R&B and pop sound, accompanied by a catchy beat. Liam co-wrote the track with Ed Sheeran, drawing inspiration from his desire to break free from the image of a boy band member.

Get Low

Get Low stands out as one of Liam’s prominent EDM tracks, produced in collaboration with German DJ Zedd. Released in July 2017, the lively and danceable song, infused with tropical and electronic elements, serves as an ideal summer anthem.

Bedroom Floor

Released in October 2017 as part of his debut studio album, LP1, Bedroom Floor is an emotionally charged R&B-influenced pop track. In this breakup song, Liam’s falsetto shines as he expresses feelings about a complicated relationship.

For You

In 2018, Liam collaborated with Rita Ora on For You, the lead single for the soundtrack of the film Fifty Shades Freed. This song was featured on both Rita's second studio album, Phoenix, and Liam's debut album, LP1, and became one of his significant hits as a solo artist.

Familiar

Familiar, released in April 2018, showcased Liam’s versatility and willingness to explore different genres. This collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin blends Latin beats with pop melodies, making it a standout track.

Polaroid

In 2018, Liam teamed up with DJ Jonas Blue and singer-songwriter Lennon Stella for the breezy dance-pop track Polaroid. The song highlighted Liam’s knack for creating infectious hits, revolving around the theme of love at first sight.

Stack It Up

Stack It Up, released in September 2019, marked Liam’s return to the urban-pop genre. Featuring rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Liam described the song on social media as being about “working hard, being inspired, and achieving dreams.”

Live Forever

A collaboration with the EDM trio Cheat Codes, Live Forever combines emotional lyrics with an upbeat, festival-ready sound. In this romantic track, Liam sings about how the person he loves inspires him to want to "live forever."

Midnight

Midnight, released in 2020, is a collaboration with Swedish DJ Alesso. This track, which appeared as a bonus on Liam’s debut studio album, carries uplifting and emotional undertones.

Heart Meet Break

Heart Meet Break, the third and less well-known song from LP1, addresses themes of heartbreak and rejection. Liam delivers an emotional performance over a mid-tempo beat.

