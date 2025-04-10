Career

Tricky IAS Interview Questions: What Word Breaks When You Say It?

Tricky Questions and Answers from UPSC IAS Interviews

The UPSC IAS interview tests not only knowledge but also mental agility. Here we bring you real and tricky questions that have been asked in interviews. Know their smart answers!

Q1. What if half the population of India disappears?

Answer: This would be extremely dangerous for the country's social, economic, and population balance. This will affect the workforce, gender ratio, and resources.

Q2. What word breaks as soon as you say it?

Answer: "Silence" – as soon as you speak, silence is broken.

Q3. If you could save one—your mother or your wife, who would it be?

Answer: It depends on the circumstances. But I will try to save both, because both have an invaluable place in my life.

Q4. Girl has wet hair while walking—Is it rain or did she just bathe?

Answer: The question says "hair is wet" but it is not clear whether her clothes are wet or not. This means she has taken a bath.

Q5. If I were in your place, I would do nothing - what does this mean?

Answer: This is a diplomatic answer - it means not giving an opinion or avoiding answering.

Q6. What does a girl have that a boy cannot wear?

Answer: “Sindoor in the hair parting” - culturally this is only for women.

Q7. What would you do if a lion and a cheetah came in front of you?

Answer: I will come out of the Zoo, because the lion and cheetah will only come in front if I live in the zoo.

Q8. What would you do if you found ₹1 lakh in a bag on the road?

Answer: I will deposit it at the nearest police station, because that is the duty of an honest citizen.

