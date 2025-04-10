Tricky IAS Interview Questions: What Word Breaks When You Say It?

Career
The UPSC IAS interview tests not only knowledge but also mental agility. Here we bring you real and tricky questions that have been asked in interviews. Know their smart answers!
Answer: This would be extremely dangerous for the country's social, economic, and population balance. This will affect the workforce, gender ratio, and resources.
Answer: "Silence" – as soon as you speak, silence is broken.
Answer: It depends on the circumstances. But I will try to save both, because both have an invaluable place in my life.
Answer: The question says "hair is wet" but it is not clear whether her clothes are wet or not. This means she has taken a bath.
Answer: This is a diplomatic answer - it means not giving an opinion or avoiding answering.
Answer: “Sindoor in the hair parting” - culturally this is only for women.
Answer: I will come out of the Zoo, because the lion and cheetah will only come in front if I live in the zoo.
Answer: I will deposit it at the nearest police station, because that is the duty of an honest citizen.
