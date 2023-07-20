San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Rana Dagubati spend evening together ahead of 'Project K' launch

Kamal Haasan also joined Prabhas and Rana Daggubati for the 'Project K' premiere at San Diego Comic-Con after the two actors arrived in LA. The group was photographed relaxing together at a restaurant before the official launch. On social media, images of the three have gained a lot of traction.In order to reveal the mystery around the intriguing title "Project K," Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Kamal Haasan have arrived in the United States as the countdown to San Diego Comic-Con begins. Another image of the Ulaganayagan hanging out at a restaurant has generated a lot of excitement on social media in the wake of a picture of the group wandering through the streets of the US becoming viral. The image shows the three celebrities chatting together in a fancy restaurant. In addition, a collection of images of Kamal interacting with his admirers in the US have gained a lot of attention. Here, have a look:

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio amazed by rare groundwater fish 'Pathala Eel Loach' captured by Malayali enthusiast

Project K, a much-anticipated sci-fi drama from Vyjayanthi Movies, has generated a lot of discussion not only in the Indian film industry but also beyond. The directors are getting ready to mark another significant turning point in the history of the Indian film industry by revealing the teaser and the official title of "Project K" at the H Hall at San Diego Comic-Con. The film, which is being directed by National Award winner Nag Ashwin, promises to take viewers on an exciting and immersive trip where drama and science fiction perfectly converge. Along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani play important parts in the movie. Filming and promotion have suffered as a result of the ongoing historic Hollywood strike. Deepika Padukone, a SAG-AFTRA member, will demonstrate her support by skipping the San Diego Comic-Con, where the premiere of her South debut, Project K, is taking place.

ALSO READ: On Naseeruddin Shah's 73rd birthday, here's a look back at his incredible journey with Motley