After a major controversy, Indian comedian Samay Raina is making a strong comeback to the stage following harsh criticism over his comments in the India's Got Latent controversy. The comedian, who had been involved in legal issues and online criticism, has now made an announcement of a new global tour, covering Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Samay Raina makes comeback tour announcement

Samay posted on May 13, 2025, on Instagram that he is going on a tour. He shared a montage video with a glimpse of highlights from his tour in the US and Canada, which he had continued amidst controversy. While making the announcement, he stated, "The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy. See you on the tour." Fans went into an overdrive as they crashed ticketing sites as a result of heavy demand.

India's Got Latent Controversy: What Went Down?

Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani were recently taken to court after an FIR was lodged against them for promoting obscenity and sexually explicit conversations on their YouTube show, India's Got Latent. The controversy deepened when Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on the show drew widespread criticism, prompting the show to be suspended.

Samay Raina's Reaction to the Controversy

In spite of the scandal, Samay continued to be active on social media, speaking to his fans and going on with his performances. His recent tour announcement is interpreted as an effort to take back his story and convert adversity into comedy. His team member, Shubham Chawla, commended Samay's resilience, saying, "The grit to get on stage every day when your whole world is upside down.". Big shoutout to my brother for causing a riot of laughter throughout the entire tour… We are so back."

What to Expect from the Tour

Samay has indicated that his new set will have a mention of India's Got Latent controversy and thus the performance will be deeply personal and reflective. The tour will commence on June 5 in Cologne, Germany, and end on July 20 in Sydney, Australia.

With Samay Raina set to perform on stage again, people wait in anticipation for his uncensored opinion on the controversy. His skill at transforming adversities into humor has cemented him in the world of comedy, and his tour promises to be a highlight in his career.