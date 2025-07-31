Comedian Samay Raina is all set to embark on his 2025 India tour titled “Still Alive & Unfiltered,” bringing fresh laughs to major cities across the country. From tour dates to ticket booking details, here’s everything you need to know.

Indian stand-up comedian Samay Raina is back with a fresh comedy tour "Still Alive & Unfiltered" and fans across India are all in glee. This is his first much-expected tour across India after some controversy and he has assured audiences about fresh, honest and most importantly hilarious content adding up to his stage routine.

Samay Raina India Tour 2025: Full Cities List:

Samay would perform in 8 major Indian cities. Here's a brief list of the complete itinerary:

Bangalore – between August 15 to 17

Hyderabad – August 23-24

Mumbai – August 30

Kolkata – September 6 and 7

Chennai – September 19 and 20

Pune – September 26 to 28

Delhi – October 3, 4, and 5

Every city will have several shows, and Samay will offer fresh jokes, real-life narratives and will be packed with his signature sense of humor.

How to Book Tickets?

Tickets to Samay Raina Indian Tour are exclusively available at BookMyShow India

Prices start as low as ₹999

18-plus restricted entry

Phones will not be allowed inside the show to keep the experience distraction-free

Most tickets are selling off quickly, so buy early to avoid missing out!

He Just Finished a World Tour

Before starting his India shows, Samay Raina has done such countries as:

The United Kingdom

Europe

Australia

New Zealand

His last international show ended in Sydney on July 20, 2025. Now, he is back for Indian audience-and this tour means a lot to him personally.

What Is So Special About This Tour?

Samay Raina says, it has been that very personal touch for this show. He was indeed going for a very heavy phase in his career. He wants to talk also candidly about life, fame, failure, and bouncing back-and that with, his classic humor.

What can you expect from the show?

Real-life stories candidly narrated with promising laughter and a more mature Samay, but extremely funny as ever.

This is probably the one tour you cannot miss for stand-up in India. Samay Raina is back in top form-and he is ready to laugh up walls in India again.