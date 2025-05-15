After months of speculation, Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija have reunited, putting an end to rumors and reigniting conversations about their friendship post-India’s Got Latent controversy.

After months of speculation and silence, comedian Samay Raina and content creator Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, have finally reunited, putting an end to rumors of bad blood between them. Their recent public appearance has sparked conversations among fans, especially after the backlash surrounding their involvement in India’s Got Latent.

Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija reunite

On May 14, 2025, Samay Raina shared an Instagram story featuring Apoorva Mukhija, where the duo was seen raising a toast together. Apoorva later reshared the post, praising the song selection that accompanied the story. This unexpected reunion delighted fans, who had been wondering about their friendship following the controversy.

The India’s Got Latent Controversy

Earlier this year, India’s Got Latent faced severe backlash after Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks on the show. The fallout led to legal trouble for Samay and Apoorva, with the show eventually being shut down. Apoorva, in particular, faced intense online harassment, including threats, which led her to wipe her social media clean and take a break from the digital world.

Samay Raina’s Emotional Note

Following their reunion, Samay Raina posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the support he has received. He wrote, “Aaj kuch zyada hi storiyaan daaldi. Bahut ghutan hi thi yaar, kya bataau, kaafi nikaal diya ek saath hi. I love you all. I am so happy to be experiencing all this love. I can’t wait to see you guys in my shows abroad and in India. I’m so grateful to all of you. Goodnight.” His words resonated with fans, many of whom were relieved to see him back in good spirits.

Apoorva’s Comeback

Apoorva Mukhija, who had been away from social media, made a strong return with a powerful statement addressing the hate she endured. She shared a chilling 20-slide thread showcasing the worst comments she received, revealing the extent of the online abuse. Despite the challenges, she expressed gratitude for the support she received from fans and close friends.

What’s Next for Samay and Apoorva?

While their reunion has sparked excitement, neither Samay nor Apoorva has commented on whether they will collaborate again. Samay is set to embark on a global stand-up tour, performing across Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand starting June 5, 2025. Apoorva, on the other hand, is focusing on creating content that aligns with her vision.