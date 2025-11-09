Comedian Samay Raina has hinted at the much-awaited comeback of India’s Got Latent Season 2 months after the show’s controversy. Fans are thrilled as his recent Delhi show tease suggests a bigger, bolder, and funnier return.

Samay Raina Hints at India’s Got Latent Season 2 Comeback Months After Controversy Popular stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has sparked excitement among fans after subtly hinting at the return of his talent show, India’s Got Latent. During a live performance in Delhi, Raina reportedly teased the crowd about the show’s Season 2, leaving audiences buzzing with speculation. The offbeat digital show, known for its chaotic humor and unpredictable talent segments, gained cult popularity online.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

However, the first season was also marred by controversy, including alleged internal disagreements and jokes eliciting negative reactions from a section of viewers.

Samay Raina Hints at India’s Got Latent Season 2

According to Delhi gig attendees, Samay dropped hints like, “You guys loved Season 1… let’s see how much chaos you can handle this time.” He did not reveal an official date of release, but the comment was enough to get social media buzzing: Hashtags such as #IndiasGotLatent2 and #SamayRainaLive trended on X (formerly Twitter).

Close sources reportedly say that Raina has been thriving in putting Season 2 together, collaborating with fellow comedians and creators to cultivate a more structured yet entertaining version of the show. Unscripted, funny, parodic, and spontaneous yet impromptu performances are said to be the features that make season one a viral success.

Controversy and Comeback

India's Got Latent first hit headlines last year when Samay Raina and his team faced backlash for certain edgy jokes and production-related conflicts. The controversy spilled speculation that the show was indefinitely shelved. However, Raina's latest public appearance and cryptic comments have recharged hopes that the creator is ready to make a comeback with a renewed vision A closer source confirmed that Raina actually collaborated with other digital creators, one being Tanmay Bhat and Kenny Sebastian, further fuelling the talk of new comic projects.

What Fans Can Expect

Though not yet confirmed by any official source for the time being, it is being expected that the next season will be a lot of live stream episodes, interaction from the fans, and guest appearances from the greatest comedians of India.