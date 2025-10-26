Comedian Samay Raina has issued a heartfelt apology after facing backlash for making insensitive remarks about people with disabilities on India’s Got Latent. His statement, promising to be “more mindful,” has sparked a wider debate on sensitivity.

Popular comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina is a popular Indian comedian, YouTuber, and stand-up performer known for his witty humor and engaging storytelling. He has gained widespread recognition for blending comedy with social commentary, making him a fan favorite across digital platforms

He issued a public apology after facing backlash for reportedly making insensitive remarks about disabled individuals when he appeared on India's Got Latent. The comedian made his apology on social media, admitting that his remarks were in poor taste and vowing to be "more considerate" in the future.

Samay Raina Breaks Silence on India’s Got Latent Controversy

In a recent episode of India's Got Latent, video clips of Samay Raina's comments went viral, with many condemning him. The audience and disability rights activists criticized the comedian for being "disrespectful" and "insensitive," calling for creators to be more accountable in their use of their platforms.

The incident gained momentum rapidly on X (formerly Twitter) as well, where people condemned Raina, citing that humor must never be at the expense of another person's dignity.

Samay Raina's Public Apology

Defending himself against the outcry, Samay Raina took to his social media handle to share, ‘’Today is my birthday and instead of celebrating just myself, I want to use this day—the most special day of the year for me—to apologize to the people with disabilities."

"We, Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar, Balraj Ghai, deeply regret the pain caused due to our show. Going forward, we will be more mindful and do our best to spread awareness about the challenges faced by the community. Your strength inspires us to grow. With respect and gratitude, Samay, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar," he further added.

Fans Respond to the Apology

Although part of social media accepted Samay's apology, others called for the entertainment industry to receive additional awareness training on inclusivity. Some fans hoped that the scandal would open the door to wiser humor in Indian comedy.

Most of Raina's followers praised him for owning up, acknowledging that sincere apologies are the first step toward improvement.