Shah Rukh Khan's dance at the pre-wedding bash of Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati, has gone viral. SRK was seen grooving with the couple to 'Koi Mil Gaya', with singer Rahul Vaidya sharing the video from the star-studded Mumbai event.

SRK's Dance Steals the Show

Friday night saw several renowned members of the film industry and politics marking their presence at the pre-wedding bash of Lok Sabha MP Surpiya Sule's daughter Revati in Mumbai.

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Multiple videos from the function have surfaced online. Among them, one clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan has especially grabbed widespread attention and is being widely shared by fans.

SRK truly lit up the celebrations with his everlasting charm as he could be seen grooving with Revati and her beau Sarang Lakhani, the son of Nagpur-based businessman and politician Arun Lakhani.

Rahul Vaidya Shares Viral Clip

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who performed at the function of Revati and Sarang, shared an adorable video in which SRK is seen dancing with the couple on his song 'Koi Mil Gaya' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

"King Khan graced our stage last night! What a night for Revati and Sarang #rahulvaidya #shahrukhkhan,." Rahul captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA (LIVE) (@rahulvaidyalive)

Dignitaries Extend Wishes

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan also attended the function. He even conveyed his best wishes to the couple via a sweet message on X.

"It was a privilege to participate, along with family, in the musical soiree organized on the occasion of the forthcoming wedding of the daughter of Mrs. Supriya Sule ji, granddaughter of the esteemed Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This dignified event was also graced by the presence of Maharashtra's popular and honorable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji. The ceremony saw the dignified attendance of numerous esteemed dignitaries from various fields across the country, including politics, industry, social life, and the film world. Heartfelt best wishes to the bride and groom for their upcoming marital life, and prayers for a happy, prosperous, and auspicious future. @supriya_sule," he wrote.

श्रद्धेय श्री शरद पवार साहेब की नातिन तथा राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) की वरिष्ठ नेत्री श्रीमती सुप्रिया सुले जी की पुत्री के आगामी विवाह के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजित संगीत समारोह में परिवार सहित सहभागिता करने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ। इस गरिमामय समारोह में महाराष्ट्र के लोकप्रिय… pic.twitter.com/ft851sU2L2 — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) June 20, 2026

Revati and Sarang's wedding is likely to take place on Saturday.