Katy Perry has announced her new single, 'Watch It Burn', releasing on June 25. The singer unveiled the cover art and shared that the song explores themes of suppressed anger and confronting pain from a tough year, following her 2024 album '143'.

Pop star Katy Perry has announced the release of her new single, 'Watch It Burn', which is set to arrive on June 25, Billboard reported. The singer unveiled the song's cover art and release date on social media, sharing a close-up image of her face illuminated by a glowing light and covered in droplets of water. "Watch It Burn June 25th," Perry wrote in the caption.

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Song's Emotional Inspiration

Ahead of the release, Perry offered insight into the song's emotional inspiration during an appearance on the Podcast with songwriter Justin Tranter, who co-wrote the track. Discussing the themes behind the song, Perry said, "In 'Watch It Burn,' I am wrestling with my darkness but last year was pretty tough."

The singer revealed that the track explores emotions she had long suppressed. "I have not given myself permission to be angry my whole life over things where I should be angry about," Perry said. "What I've done is I pushed it down, but I should be angry. I'm allowed to be angry for a.. moment," she added.

Perry explained that rather than dwelling on difficult experiences, she chose to confront those emotions directly. "So instead of falling into 'Woe is me,' I just was like, 'Okay, let's just feel this.. pain,' let's feel this pain, let's feel this anger and let's move on, let's learn from it also," she said, Billboard reported.

Preview and Live Debut

The singer also previewed the track through a social media video showing her dressed in black and holding a baseball bat against a graffiti-covered backdrop. In the clip, Perry sings about reaching a breaking point and letting go of past frustrations. The new song was officially performed live for the first time during Perry's headlining set at Spain's O Son do Camino festival.

Follow-up to 2024 Album

Watch It Burn marks Perry's latest release following her 2024 album 143, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart in October last year, Billboard reported. The singer's upcoming single is expected to arrive on all major streaming platforms on June 25.