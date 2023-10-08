Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Rhea Chakraborty’s video, calls her ‘Hero’

Rhea Chakraborty recently attended a conclave in Mumbai & had a talk with Rajdeep Sardesai about how she tackled media trials back in 2020, during Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea was constantly called by officials & media used to also keep asking questions to her & her family members. Whenever she used to come out, media always used to capture her & keep questioning. Her family also faced a lot of problems, caused by media.



So when she was asked about it, she said that, ‘I think my entire strength and resilience came from my family, my father being in the army… I think you know we had that army upbringing, and I remember when everything was at its peaked. We won't lie; we stand up and take the bullet on our shoulder and if you have to go you have to go, but at least you stood up, and you gave yourself a last fighting chance, so I would give it entirely to my family if it weren't for my and even Nidhi my friend is hear some of my other few of my girlfriends Shibani Dandekar who stood by me’.





She also added how her parents had constantly been there to hold her back & said that, ‘We all have our bad days, but we put on a brave front for each other. We are like a small regiment, and my father is a Colonel. I am proud to serve under him, and I would like to say, "Colonel Chakraborty , it has been a pleasure serving under you!’.



After sharing the video, comments poured in her comment box by her fans, friends & her well wishers. Also, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared Rhea’s video on her instagram story & termed her as ‘Hero’.





Moreover, Rhea has recently made her smashing comeback on screens as a Gang Leader in Roadies season 19: Karam Ya Kand.



